Overview -- We recently revised our rating outlooks on Italy-based integrated utility Enel SpA and its Spain-based subsidiary Endesa S.A. to negative from stable following downgrade of Spain. We affirmed the ratings on both companies. -- We are affirming our 'BBB+' issuer credit rating on Chile-based Enersis S.A., which is mostly owned (60.6%) by Endesa S.A. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Enersis will continue to enjoy a strong competitive position and benefit from the favorable economic conditions in most of the countries it operates in. -- We could lower the rating if the financial condition of the company's indirect parent, Endesa S.A., deteriorates, which could put pressure on Enersis to upstream greater amounts of cash and, in turn, hurt its credit metrics and financial flexibility. We could also lower the ratings on Enersis and its 60%-owned subsidiary, Endesa Chile, if we believe that Enel SpA's support to Endesa S.A. has declined, therefore making Endesa S.A. more reliant on its subsidiaries. Rating Action On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' issuer credit rating on Chile-based electricity provider Enersis S.A. The outlook remains stable. Rationale The ratings on Enersis reflect the company's satisfactory business risk profile that result from the strong creditworthiness of its Chilean investments, its solid competitive position in most of the countries it operates in, and the favorable trends for electricity demand in the region. The rating also reflects the company's modest financial risk profile, which is based on its solid credit metrics, strong liquidity, and financial flexibility. Partially offsetting these factors are the deterioration of the credit quality of Spain-based Endesa S.A. (BBB+/Negative/A-2), which owns 60.6% of Enersis; the higher risk of Enersis' non-Chilean investments; and the exposure of its 60%-owned subsidiary, Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. (BBB+/Stable/--), to droughts, since hydropower represent about 60% of its installed capacity. On an individual basis and as a holding company with no operations, Enersis' cash flow strongly depends on the financial performance of its subsidiaries and their capacity to upstream cash. As a result, its debtholders are subject to certain level of structural subordination. However, we rate Enersis' senior unsecured debt the same as the corporate credit rating because we expect that in a distress scenario there would be enough funds at its 99% owned subsidiary, Chilectra S.A. (not rated), for Enersis' individual debtholders to achieve a significant level of recovery. Enersis indirectly owns about 14,900 megawatts of electricity. And each year, it generates 55,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 60,000 GWh and distributes approximately 70,000 GWh of electricity to about 14 million customers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. The company directly holds its investments in electricity distribution and indirectly holds those in power generation through its 60% ownership interest in Endesa Chile Overseas Co. (not rated). Spain-based electricity utility Endesa S.A. owns 60.6% of Enersis. Enel SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2), Italy's largest vertically integrated utility, owns 92% of Endesa S.A. Liquidity We consider Enersis' liquidity as strong. As of June 30, 2012, the company had consolidated cash reserves and short-term investments of $1.5 billion and short-term debt maturities of $1 billion. In addition, the company had large committed unused bank lines of credit of $905 million, and it enjoys very good access to credit markets that enhances its financial flexibility. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile includes the following assumptions: -- The liquidity sources will exceed uses by more than 1.5x during the next two years; -- The liquidity sources will exceed uses and there will be sufficient covenant headroom, even if EBITDA were to decline 30%; and -- The company maintains a relatively good access to credit markets and conservative financial risk management. We believe that Enersis will likely continue generating consolidated fund from operation in excess of $2.7 billion in 2012 and 2013, which will allow it to finance capital expenditures of $1 billion to $1.4 billion, annual debt maturities of $1.1 billion in 2012 and $900 million in 2013, and to distribute dividends. We also believe that the approximately $8 billion proposed capital increase in July 2012, which is still subject to shareholder approval, could further strengthen Enersis' liquidity. Endesa S.A. announced that it would participate in the capital increase by transferring its minority equity holdings in 12 companies that it directly owns in Latin America's electricity sector, which are currently being valued by independent experts. If the capital increase is approved, the minority shareholders would have to provide a significant amount of cash (about $3 billion) in order to maintain their 40% equity stake in Enersis. However, we expect that Enersis will use a large portion of those funds to expand its businesses within Latin America in the next few years. According to the information the company has provided, Enersis is in compliance with, and has adequate room under, the financial covenants included in its debt instruments. The main covenants include debt to EBITDA ratio, interest coverage ratio, and minimum net worth. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Enersis will continue to enjoy a strong competitive position and benefit from the favorable economic conditions in most of the countries it operates in. We expect that these factors will allow the company to continue generating solid credit metrics and strong cash flow to finance capital expenditures and dividends, while maintaining a total adjusted consolidated debt to EBITDA below 2x. Factors regarding the company's constrain any potential rating upgrade. However, we could lower the rating if the financial condition of the company's indirect parent, Endesa S.A., deteriorates. This could put pressure on Enersis to upstream greater amounts of cash, which in turn would hurt its credit metrics and financial flexibility. 