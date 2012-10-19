Overview
-- We recently revised our rating outlooks on Italy-based integrated
utility Enel SpA and its Spain-based subsidiary Endesa S.A.
to negative from stable following downgrade of Spain. We affirmed the ratings on
both companies.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB+' issuer credit rating on Chile-based
Enersis S.A., which is mostly owned (60.6%) by Endesa S.A.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Enersis will continue
to enjoy a strong competitive position and benefit from the favorable economic
conditions in most of the countries it operates in.
-- We could lower the rating if the financial condition of the company's
indirect parent, Endesa S.A., deteriorates, which could put pressure on
Enersis to upstream greater amounts of cash and, in turn, hurt its credit
metrics and financial flexibility. We could also lower the ratings on Enersis
and its 60%-owned subsidiary, Endesa Chile, if we believe that Enel SpA's
support to Endesa S.A. has declined, therefore making Endesa S.A. more reliant
on its subsidiaries.
Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+'
issuer credit rating on Chile-based electricity provider Enersis S.A. The
outlook remains stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Enersis reflect the company's satisfactory business risk
profile that result from the strong creditworthiness of its Chilean
investments, its solid competitive position in most of the countries it
operates in, and the favorable trends for electricity demand in the region.
The rating also reflects the company's modest financial risk profile, which is
based on its solid credit metrics, strong liquidity, and financial
flexibility. Partially offsetting these factors are the deterioration of the
credit quality of Spain-based Endesa S.A. (BBB+/Negative/A-2), which owns
60.6% of Enersis; the higher risk of Enersis' non-Chilean investments; and the
exposure of its 60%-owned subsidiary, Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A.
(BBB+/Stable/--), to droughts, since hydropower represent about 60% of its
installed capacity.
On an individual basis and as a holding company with no operations, Enersis'
cash flow strongly depends on the financial performance of its subsidiaries
and their capacity to upstream cash. As a result, its debtholders are subject
to certain level of structural subordination. However, we rate Enersis' senior
unsecured debt the same as the corporate credit rating because we expect that
in a distress scenario there would be enough funds at its 99% owned
subsidiary, Chilectra S.A. (not rated), for Enersis' individual debtholders to
achieve a significant level of recovery.
Enersis indirectly owns about 14,900 megawatts of electricity. And each year,
it generates 55,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 60,000 GWh and distributes
approximately 70,000 GWh of electricity to about 14 million customers in
Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. The company directly holds its
investments in electricity distribution and indirectly holds those in power
generation through its 60% ownership interest in Endesa Chile Overseas Co.
(not rated). Spain-based electricity utility Endesa S.A. owns 60.6% of
Enersis. Enel SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2), Italy's largest vertically integrated
utility, owns 92% of Endesa S.A.
Liquidity
We consider Enersis' liquidity as strong. As of June 30, 2012, the company had
consolidated cash reserves and short-term investments of $1.5 billion and
short-term debt maturities of $1 billion. In addition, the company had large
committed unused bank lines of credit of $905 million, and it enjoys very good
access to credit markets that enhances its financial flexibility.
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile includes the following
assumptions:
-- The liquidity sources will exceed uses by more than 1.5x during the
next two years;
-- The liquidity sources will exceed uses and there will be sufficient
covenant headroom, even if EBITDA were to decline 30%; and
-- The company maintains a relatively good access to credit markets and
conservative financial risk management.
We believe that Enersis will likely continue generating consolidated fund from
operation in excess of $2.7 billion in 2012 and 2013, which will allow it to
finance capital expenditures of $1 billion to $1.4 billion, annual debt
maturities of $1.1 billion in 2012 and $900 million in 2013, and to distribute
dividends.
We also believe that the approximately $8 billion proposed capital increase in
July 2012, which is still subject to shareholder approval, could further
strengthen Enersis' liquidity. Endesa S.A. announced that it would participate
in the capital increase by transferring its minority equity holdings in 12
companies that it directly owns in Latin America's electricity sector, which
are currently being valued by independent experts. If the capital increase is
approved, the minority shareholders would have to provide a significant amount
of cash (about $3 billion) in order to maintain their 40% equity stake in
Enersis. However, we expect that Enersis will use a large portion of those
funds to expand its businesses within Latin America in the next few years.
According to the information the company has provided, Enersis is in
compliance with, and has adequate room under, the financial covenants included
in its debt instruments. The main covenants include debt to EBITDA ratio,
interest coverage ratio, and minimum net worth.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Enersis will continue to
enjoy a strong competitive position and benefit from the favorable economic
conditions in most of the countries it operates in. We expect that these
factors will allow the company to continue generating solid credit metrics and
strong cash flow to finance capital expenditures and dividends, while
maintaining a total adjusted consolidated debt to EBITDA below 2x.
Factors regarding the company's constrain any potential rating upgrade.
However, we could lower the rating if the financial condition of the company's
indirect parent, Endesa S.A., deteriorates. This could put pressure on Enersis
to upstream greater amounts of cash, which in turn would hurt its credit
metrics and financial flexibility. We could also lower the ratings on Enersis
and its 60%-owned subsidiary, Endesa Chile, if we believe that Enel SpA's
support to Endesa S.A. has declined, therefore making Endesa S.A. more reliant
on its subsidiaries.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Enersis S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured BBB+
