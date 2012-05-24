(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the three remaining rated classes of
NationsLink Funding Corp., series 1999-LTL-1 commercial loan pass-through
certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
The affirmations reflect stable asset performance due to amortization and the
diversified credit tenant exposure of the pool, which mitigates the high retail
concentration of the underlying collateral. As of the May 2012 distribution
date, the pool's certificate balance has been reduced by 67% (to $162.1 million
from $492.5 million).
Fitch has designated 12 loans (13.1% of the pool) as Loans of Concern. They
include seven loans (6.8%) where the properties are vacant. However, the credit
tenants continue to pay rent per the current lease terms. No loans were
specially serviced as of the May 2012 remittance.
Of the remaining 91 loans, 77 (75.7% of the pool) are credit tenant lease (CTL)
loans, which are backed by properties with leases guaranteed by one of more than
20 different credit tenants. Approximately 47% of the loans in the pool are
associated with investment grade-rated tenants. The CTL loans fully amortize and
the underlying leases are co-terminus or longer than the loan terms for 90.9% of
the pool.
The top three major corporate investment grade-rated tenants in the pool by
composition percentage are The Home Depot (11.3% of the pool; rated 'A-' with a
Stable Outlook), Royal Ahold N.V. (8.2%; rated 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook),
and Delhaize (7.6%; rated 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook). As of May 2012
remittance, the percentage of the CTL subpool was 63.4% versus 66.8% at
issuance. The composition of investment grade-rated tenants is stable. That
said, the chance of future ratings volatility or negative migration due to the
high concentration of retail sector corporations is a major contributor to class
affirmations versus upgrades at this time.
There are 14 traditional conduit loans, which comprise 24.3% of the pool. One
conduit loan (1.9%) has defeased.
Due to the nature of credit tenant leases, the master servicer does not provide
updated financial reporting on a regular basis for a majority of the loans in
the pool. As per its model, Fitch assumed net operating income (NOI) consistent
with 1.00 times (x) debt service coverage on an actual basis for loans without
recently reported financials. Fitch applied an additional stress to NOI and
applied an adjusted market capitalization rate to determine value for both the
CTL and conduit loans. The loans also underwent a refinance test based on a
comparison of the stressed cash flow of each loan relative to a hypothetical
debt service amount (calculated using an 8% interest rate and 30-year
amortization schedule).
Fitch modeled losses of approximately 2.28% of the remaining pool balance, most
of which is attributable to Fitch's modeled performing loan stress.
Fitch has affirmed the following classes and Rating Outlooks, as indicated:
--$84.3 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf; Outlook Stable;
--$25.9 million class B at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$20.9 million class C to 'Asf'; Outlook Stable .
Classes A-1 and A-2 have repaid in full. Classes D, E, F, and G are not rated by
Fitch. The rating for Class X was previously withdrawn.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);
--'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21,
2011).
