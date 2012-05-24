(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings to the class X and
class A notes of LCM XI Limited Partnership (LCM XI):
--$3,000,000 class X 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$307,000,000 class A 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.
The ratings are based upon the quality, seniority, and composition of the
portfolio of assets along with credit enhancement available to the notes through
subordination, the application of excess spread, and other structural protection
features. In Fitch's view, the ratings of the class X and A notes are unlikely
to be adversely affected by foreseeable levels of defaults.
The class X and A notes perform strongly in Fitch's cash flow modeling
scenarios, as displayed by their resilience in stressed scenarios featuring
default levels of up to 100% and 61.6%, respectively and with average recoveries
as low as 37.8% in an 'AAAsf' stress scenario. Fitch's stress and rating
sensitivity analysis will be discussed in the new issue report that will be
available shortly at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
LCM XI is an arbitrage, cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) that will
be managed by LCM Asset Management LLC (LCM). The net proceeds from the note
issuance will be invested in an approximately $470 million portfolio of
primarily senior secured leveraged loans. At closing, approximately 93% of the
portfolio has been purchased, with the remainder identified but not yet traded.
Fitch anticipates the portfolio to have an average credit quality of 'B/B-'
following settlement of all identified investments.
LCM XI has a four-year reinvestment period, scheduled to end in April 2016.
During the reinvestment period discretionary trading is permitted up to 20% of
the portfolio balance per year. Sales of defaulted, credit-risk and
credit-improved securities are permitted at any time, including after the
reinvestment period. The manager also has the ability to reinvest unscheduled
principal proceeds after the reinvestment period, including sales proceeds from
the disposal of credit-risk loans. Loans purchased after the reinvestment period
are generally required to have ratings at least equal to the rating of the
disposed loan, and stated maturities no later than that of the disposed loan.
All reinvestments are subject to collateral quality and coverage tests, as well
as portfolio concentration limitations.
The concentration limitations outlined in the transaction documents include a
7.5% maximum for assets rated 'CCC+' or below (as defined by S&P) and a 10%
total maximum exposure to second lien loans and bonds. The transaction is
covenanted to a maximum weighted average life of 8.0 years and steps down with
the passage of time. The asset manager has the flexibility to select the
required levels of collateral quality tests, such as weighted average spread and
weighted average life. However, a maximum Moody's weighted average rating factor
test of 3200 ('B/B-') further constrains collateral quality.
The class X and A notes have been assigned a Stable Outlook due to Fitch's
expectation of steady performance through anticipated levels of default and the
various forms of credit enhancement available to the notes.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the transaction
documents provided by the arranger, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and the public
domain.
Fitch's counterparty criteria are under review and currently subject to an
exposure draft consultation. The exposure draft proposals, if adopted into
criteria, are not expected to result in rating action on existing transactions;
however this cannot be precluded if the final revised criteria differ materially
from the exposure draft proposals.
Applicable Criteria & Related Research:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);
--'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs' (Aug. 10, 2011);
--'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 15, 2011);
--'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions'
(March 20, 2012);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (March 12, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs
Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
(New York Ratings Team)