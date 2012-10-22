(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

NEW YORK Oct 22 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, including its 'BB-' corporate credit rating, on Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA (Wind), Italy's second-largest integrated alternative telecommunications operator, on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The recovery rating on the senior secured facilities and notes is unchanged at '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The recovery ratings on Wind's third-lien (high-yield) notes and subordinated payment-in-kind (PIK) notes remain unchanged at '4' and '6', respectively, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) and negligible (0%-10%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement follows Wind's announcement that it has approached its senior facilities lenders with a request to amend the loans' covenants, which were set in 2010. The CreditWatch reflects the likelihood that we could lower the rating on Wind if the company is unable to increase the headroom on its covenants. We have therefore changed our assessment of Wind's liquidity profile to "less than adequate." However, in our base-case scenario, we assume that Wind will either succeed with the proposed amendments, or get support from its shareholder, VimpelCom Ltd. (BB/Stable/--). The CreditWatch placement also reflects a possibility of a one-notch downgrade if we see no potential for improvement in Wind's capital structure over the medium term.

The tightening headroom on the covenants resulted, among other factors, from the higher than originally anticipated Long-Term Evolution spectrum investments and more steep mobile termination rates (MTR) cuts, as well as tougher overall conditions in the Italian telecoms market. However, given that Wind continues to outperform the Italian telecoms market and deliver positive earnings growth excluding the impact of regulatory actions, we view the possibility of the lenders requiring early repayment of the loans as relatively low. We also believe that if Wind does not receive consent from the lenders, it has some short-term flexibility to comply with the existing covenants through internal cash flow management, or VimpelCom may provide it with some sort of support in order to avoid a covenant breach.

We believe that the weaker macroeconomic environment along with tougher competitive conditions will continue to place pressure on average revenue per user--notably in Wind's core mobile segment. We also view EBITDA growth as unlikely in 2013, given the meaningful MTR cuts. As a result, we expect that Wind's Standard & Poor's-adjusted leverage ratio will reach about 5.4x in 2012 and remain at a similar level in 2013, with no deleveraging anticipated at this point without some form of refinancing at its parent company level. We also do not anticipate any improvement in free cash flow generation at Wind over the medium term, given the high interest burden and higher tax payments. Free cash flow generation in 2012 and 2013 will not reach our previous expectation of EUR200 million, in our view.

Liquidity

We view Wind's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria, reflecting primarily our projection of tight headroom under Wind's maintenance covenants for its senior secured facilities.

We expect, however, the ratio of liquidity sources to uses to meaningfully exceed 1.2x in 2013, mainly due to significant availability under its revolving credit facility and limited debt amortization.

We project the following sources of liquidity pro forma for Dec. 31, 2012:

-- Minimal cash balances at year end after repaying the remainder EUR250 million on its bridge loan.

-- Undrawn revolving credit facility of EUR315 million, maturing in 2016.

-- FFO of EUR900 million-EUR950 million in 2013.

We project the following uses of liquidity pro forma for Dec. 31, 2012:

-- Minimal working capital requirements.

-- Capital expenditures of about EUR900 million.

-- Annual debt maturities of EUR81 million.

Recovery analysis

We have placed the issue ratings on the senior secured and unsecured and subordinated debt instruments issued by Wind and its financing entities on CreditWatch negative, as a result of the corporate credit rating being placed on CreditWatch with negative implications. We have not revised our recovery assumptions.

Under our hypothetical default scenario, we assume operational underperformance and significant leverage leading to an inability to refinance maturities in 2016. We estimate EBITDA at our hypothetical point of default to be about EUR1.54 billion.

We value the business as a going concern, given what we consider to be Wind's good market position in Italy, established network assets, and valuable customer base. At the hypothetical point of default, we value the company at about EUR8 billion.

After deducting enforcement costs of about EUR560 million, this leaves around EUR7.4 billion of value available for secured creditors. Recovery prospects for Wind's senior secured bank debt and Wind Acquisition Finance S.A.'s senior secured notes reflect our view of the estimated value available and accessible to respective creditors. They also reflect the likelihood of insolvency proceedings being adversely influenced by Wind's main center of operations in Italy. In addition, the recovery ratings take into account our expectation of a fairly comprehensive security package, guarantees from the main holding and operating companies, and share pledges from material group operating companies. The recovery ratings on the existing senior and PIK debt also factor in our view of their contractual and structural subordination.

Coverage for the high-yield notes is highly sensitive to changes in valuation and priority debt assumptions, in our opinion. Given the limited documentary protection and significant amount of prior-ranking debt, recovery expectations might be vulnerable to potential downside.

CreditWatch

We intend to resolve the CreditWatch within the next 90 days. We will reassess the company's liquidity position depending on the outcome of the covenant amendment process. We could lower the rating on Wind by one or more notches if the company does not get the required amendments, as it would face a significant risk of covenant breach in 2013.

We will also review the company's revised business plan and reassess the sustainability of the company's capital structure and its improvement potential. Given our anticipation of limited prospects for deleveraging on a stand-alone basis because of relatively weak free cash flow generation over the next 18 months, a one-notch downgrade remains possible regardless of the outcome of the covenant amendment process.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA Wind Acquisition Holdings Finance SpA Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/-- BB-/Stable/-- Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA Senior Secured Debt (1) BB/Watch Neg BB Recovery Rating 2 2 Wind Acquisition Finance S.A. Senior Secured Debt (2) BB/Watch Neg BB Recovery Rating 2 2 Senior Unsecured Debt (3) BB-/Watch Neg BB- Recovery Rating 4 4 Wind Acquisition Holdings Finance S.A. Subordinated Debt (4) B/Watch Neg B Recovery Rating 6 6 (1) Guaranteed by Wind Acquisition Finance SA (2) Guaranteed by Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA (3) Guaranteed by Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA and Wind International Services SpA (4) Guaranteed by Wind Acquisition Holdings Finance SpA