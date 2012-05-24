(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- We expect Mexico-based bus transportation services provider Senda to keep improving its operations and profitability which will gradually strengthen its credit measures.

-- We are affirming our global-scale 'B' ratings on Senda and assigning our national-scale long-term 'mxBBB-' and short-term 'mxA-3' corporate credit ratings and 'mxA-3' rating to the proposed MXN200 million short-term program of certificatados bursatiles.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Senda will improve its key financial ratios and liquidity over the next several quarters on stronger operating performance. Rating Action On May 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its national-scale long-term 'mxBBB-' and short-term 'mxA-3' corporate credit ratings to Grupo Senda Autotransporte, S.A. de C.V. (Senda). We also assigned our 'mxA-3' short-term issue rating to the company's proposed MXN200 million program of certificados bursatiles. In addition, we affirmed our global-scale 'B' ratings on the company. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on Senda reflect a "highly-leveraged" financial risk profile that's based on its sizable debt relative to its cash generation-despite improvement--and our assessment of a "less than adequate" liquidity. It also reflects Senda's significant exposure to economic and market conditions that could rapidly erode its cash flow generation, resulting in volatile credit metrics. Senda's "weak" business risk profile reflects the highly competitive Mexican bus transportation market, the industry's low growth, and the company's somewhat small size relative to some of its competitors. These weaknesses are offset by Senda's strong position in northeastern and central Mexico, Texas, and Illinois, a below-industry average fleet age of 9.5 years, and improving revenue diversification as it has successfully expanded into personnel transportation. We expect the company's average revenue growth of 5% for the next several years due to stronger performance in the personnel transport service segment and continued success in implementing the pricing strategy in the passengers segment. Despite security concerns in northern Mexico, Senda's revenues increased 3.8% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, mainly as a result of an average 11% ticket price increase in the passenger segment, which accounts for about 75% of its total revenues, and higher demand in the personnel transport segment, which makes up the remainder of its total revenues, due to higher economic activity. We project this trend to remain so over the year. We believe the company's cost-reduction initiatives to improve operations will help it maintain profitability in the intermediate term. In the passenger segment Senda has intensified its route rationalization strategy to somewhat offset the 7% drop in demand. This has resulted in lower administrative, transportation, and maintenance costs. In the personnel segment, Senda is expecting to operate at full capacity because of 2011 investments of about MXN300 million. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, Senda's posted an EBITDA margin, debt to EBITDA, and EBITDA interest coverage ratios of 23.5%, 3.4x, and 2.3x, respectively. We expect these ratios to slightly improve to 23.7%, 3.2x, and 2.4x, respectively, by the end of the year. Senda is exposed to currency mismatches, as 66% of its total debt is dollar-denominated, but 95% of its revenues are in local currency. As a result, we will keep monitoring potential effects of the recent increase in currency volatility on Senda's financial profile. Liquidity Senda's liquidity is less than adequate despite recent initiatives to refinance a portion of its outstanding debt. Cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2012, were MXN172 million and scheduled short-term debt payments of about MXN440 million. In accordance with our liquidity criteria, the expectations and assumptions that support our liquidity assessment include the following:

-- We expect the company's liquidity sources during the next 12-18 months to be less than 1.2x, which offers scant protection against unexpected adverse developments;

-- Net sources at about zero or below;

-- Covenant headroom is tight, and covenants will be breached if forecasted EBITDA were to decline by just 10%; and

-- The company won't likely absorb low-probability adversities, even factoring in capital-spending cuts and asset sales. Senda has been proactive in analyzing and completing different alternatives to improve its maturity profile and liquidity. As a result, Senda refinanced MXN45 million of its outstanding debt during first-quarter 2012 and will issue up to MXN200 million through short-term certificates to refinance another portion. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Senda's operating margin will remain stable at about 25% and that it will continue to maintain a leverage ratio below 4.0x. We could raise the rating if Senda improves its liquidity and its overall financial risk profile. On the other hand, we could lower the rating if slower-than-expected revenue growth and cash flow generation constrain the company's profitability and weakens its liquidity further, with, for instance, total debt-to-EBITDA ratio exceeding 4.0x. Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action Grupo Senda Autotransporte, S.A. de C.V. Corporate Credit Rating National scale mxBBB-/Stable/mxA-3 Commercial Paper mxA-3 Ratings Affirmed Grupo Senda Autotransporte, S.A. de C.V. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured B Recovery Rating 3