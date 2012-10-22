NEW YORK Oct 22 Spectrum Brands, Inc (Spectrum)
will be issuing $1.840 billion in new debt primarily to finance
the acquisition of Stanley Black & Decker's Hardware & Home
Improvement Group (HHI) which was announced on Oct. 9, 2012. The
acquisition's price is approximately $1.4 billion (7.4x June 30,
2012 LTM EBITDA). The $1.840 billion in proceeds will be used to
pay approximately $1.4 billion for the HHI acquisition, repay
$370 million in existing term loans with the remainder for
related fees and expenses.
The new facilities are expected to close within the next
three months and are outlined below and are assigned the
following ratings:
--$700 million seven-year senior secured term loan 'BB-';
--$100 million CAD seven-year senior secured term loan
'BB-';
--$1,040 million senior unsecured note 'BB-'.
The term loans are guaranteed by SB/RH Holdings, LLC
(Spectrum's immediate parent company) and each of Spectrum's
domestic subsidiaries. There is a first lien on substantially
all assets (excluding A/R and inventory) plus a 65% pledge of
equity from first-tier foreign subsidiaries. The term loans have
a second lien on A/R and inventory with the $300 million
asset-based loan having the first lien on these assets. There
are no financial maintenance covenants on these loans which is a
change from the existing term loan. There is a $350 million
accordion feature subject to a senior secured leverage covenant
of 3.25x. Pricing for the term loans is to be determined but is
subject to a 1.25% LIBOR floor.
The terms and conditions of the senior unsecured note will
mirror those of the existing $300 million, 6.75% senior
unsecured notes. Pricing is to be determined.
Fitch will withdraw ratings on the existing $370 million
senior secured term loan upon repayment.
Rating Rationale:
Spectrum's 'BB-' rating and Stable Outlook is supported by
its solid track record of improving margins, low single-digit
organic growth rates since 2009, and ample levels of free cash
flow (FCF) which has been used to reduce debt. In purchasing
HHI, Spectrum adds an established entity with higher EBITDA
margins and with less seasonal FCF. Further, in HHI there is
minimal integration risk and synergy expectations, and both
companies have the same value-based product offerings and
go-to-market strategy. Spectrum remains committed to
deleveraging and is expected to apply the additional profits
from the acquisition towards debt reduction.
Rating Outlook:
There is no room in Spectrum's rating for any further
material debt or leveraging transaction. Adding leverage in a
slowing global economy sounds a note of caution with Fitch
despite the expectation of marked improvements in FCF with the
acquisition and management's commitment to deleveraging. Fitch
expects FCF to decline moderately in 2013 given
acquisition-related fees and modest integration spending but
that FCF will increase markedly over 2012's $150 million in
2014. Leverage is also likely to trend higher at the end of 2013
without a full year of HHI's performance but improve markedly in
2014. Spectrum generates the bulk of its FCF in the fourth
quarter and much of that has been used to voluntarily reduce
debt; Fitch expects this to continue.
Corporate Governance:
Spectrum is a controlled company with limited independent
directors and has a 57.5% majority owner in Harbinger Group,
Inc. (NYSE: HRG). HRG (rated 'B'; Stable Outlook) is a publicly
listed entity controlled by funds managed by or affiliated with
Harbinger Capital Partners LLC (collectively 'Harbinger
Capital'), a hedge fund. Harbinger Capital owns approximately
93% of HRG. HRG is a holding company primarily focused on
obtaining longer term, controlling equity stakes in other
companies. To that end, HRG uses the value of its portfolio
investments as collateral for its own debt. HRG has pledged its
Spectrum shares as part of the collateral for its 10.625%, $500
million notes.
From a rating perspective the concern exists that Spectrum's
leverage could increase to fund other HRG acquisitions or its
cash flows diminish through heavy share repurchases or dividends
which might lessen credit protection measures. Fitch believes
this is mitigated by incurrence and maintenance covenants in
both Spectrum's and HRG's debt facilities, as well as HRG's
focus on keeping debt levels moderate at its portfolio companies
in order to maintain their value as collateral. At the HRG
level, in order to use a portfolio company's values as
collateral, it has to maintain certain collateral coverage
levels. HRG currently has a comfortable cushion over its
requirement to maintain the fair market of collateral to secured
debt of at least 2.5x. Fitch monitors HRG's covenant cushion and
compliance as part of Spectrum's rating.
To secure funds, Harbinger Capital Partners Master Fund I,
Ltd., which owns 50.9% of HRG on a fully diluted basis, has also
pledged all of its shares in HRG together with securities of
other issuers. If there was a foreclosure or sale of the HRG
shares pledged as collateral, it would be a change of control of
for both HRG and Spectrum. The change would not only accelerate
all of Spectrum's and HRG's debt and preferred stock, but would
cause Spectrum to be unable to use its net operating losses,
which could negatively affect cash flows. Spectrum would need a
waiver on its term loan and revolver, and might also need a
waiver on its notes, as it is required to offer to repurchase
those instruments.
Financial Performance and Liquidity:
Today, Spectrum announced preliminary, unaudited results for
its fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2012. Revenues grew 2.1%
including 2.2% of negative foreign exchange with strong growth
in Global Pet Supply and Home and Garden segments. The EBITDA
margin of 14.9% improved sequentially for the third year and the
company ended the year with leverage of 3.4x. FCF was
approximately $157 million after the special $51 million in
dividends paid in the fourth quarter.
Spectrum's liquidity is good. The $300 million ABL was
undrawn and there was $158 million in cash at year end. Current
debt maturities are very modest through 2015 with less than $15
million due in each of the next three years.
Rating Action Triggers:
Negative: Any change in management's strategy to de-lever to
the 2.5x to 3.5x range within 24 months after the acquisition
closes or sizeable leveraging transaction that would keep
leverage above the mid-4x range could have negative rating
implications.
Governance Implications Potentially Negative: A change of
control due to issues with the majority owner could have
negative rating implications. An event of default could occur if
HRG and affiliates own less than 35% of Spectrum. If there is a
change of control, it would most likely be due to foreclosure on
the assets (i.e. Spectrum shares) backing financings at the
parent level. In this event, all of Spectrum's debt could
accelerate unless the company obtains waivers. Any event related
to a potential change of control at the Harbinger Capital level
will be assessed upon occurrence.
Positive:
Unlikely in the near term.
Fitch currently rates Spectrum's existing debt as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) 'BB-':
--$300 million senior secured revolving credit agreement
'BB-';
--$370 million senior secured term loan 'BB-';
--$950 million 9.5% senior secured notes 'BB-'; and
--$300 million 6.75% senior unsecured notes at 'BB-'.