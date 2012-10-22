NEW YORK Oct 22 Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services placed its 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on
Houston-based Halcon Resources Corp. on CreditWatch with
positive implications. Upon completion of the transaction (which
we expect in December), we expect to raise the corporate credit
rating on the company to 'B'.
At the same time, we assigned our 'CCC+' issue rating and
'6' recovery rating to the company's proposed $700 million
senior unsecured notes. The '6' recovery rating indicates our
expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in
the event of a default. We revised our recovery rating on
Halcon's existing senior unsecured notes to '6' from '5', which
resulted in no change to our 'CCC+' rating. These issue-level
ratings reflect the anticipated capital structure at the closing
of the acquisition and are not on CreditWatch.
Rationale
The rating action follows the announcement that Halcon plans
to acquire Williston Basin properties from Petro-Hunt LLC and
Pillar Energy LLC in a transaction with a substantial equity
funding component. The transaction materially increases the
company's reserves and production in properties contiguous to
existing operations and lowers debt leverage on a pro forma
basis.
At the close of the acquisition, we expect to raise the
corporate credit rating to 'B'. Pro forma the transaction,
Halcon will have approximately 115 million barrels of oil
equivalent (mmboe) of proved reserves and production of
approximately 26,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d),
which is comparable with peers with higher ratings. Oil and
natural gas liquids account for 79% of reserves and 49% are
characterized as proved-developed, the lowest-risk category. We
view both a high liquids proportion and high proved-developed
percentage relatively favorably, although proved-undeveloped
reserves can provide opportunities for growth. Historical
operating costs (lease operating expense, production taxes and
general and administrative costs) are high at about $26 per boe
reflecting the mature nature of a substantial portion of
Halcon's producing assets, which require artificial lift to
produce. We expect costs to improve to below $20 per boe as
Halcon adds new production, and that internal reserve
replacement will be adequate as the company develops its
extensive acreage holdings.
Halcon will derive about 60% of pro forma production from
major liquids-rich resource plays that offer attractive growth
prospects: the Bakken Shale in Montana and North Dakota and the
Woodbine formation in Texas. Properties in the Eagle Ford
formation will be divested to comply with management's
non-compete agreement. The remaining portion of production comes
from conventional assets located mainly in Texas, Louisiana, and
Oklahoma. We expect the company to focus on optimizing
production and reducing costs at these relatively mature
properties. Halcon also holds leases for more than 700,000 net
acres in more prospective areas including the Wilcox,
Mississippi Lime, and Utica Shale formations as well as areas
where it has existing proved reserves and production. Concerns
about the level and source of capital required to develop this
broad collection of properties are reflected in the ratings on
Halcon.
The company intends to issue $750 million of equity to the
seller and to use the proceeds from the note issuance to fund
the balance of the acquisition price. In addition, Halcon
entered into an agreement whereby Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board will purchase $300 million of equity from the company. Pro
forma debt leverage following the acquisition and additional
equity will be approximately 4.7x debt to EBITDA, which we view
as acceptable for a 'B' rating. We annualize pro forma EBITDA
for the first half of 2012 for this calculation. We expect
leverage to decline to below 4.0x debt to EBITDA in 2013 as
improved cash flow, caused by higher liquids production, more
than offsets higher debt. Halcon plans to hedge a significant
portion of its expected production, providing a measure of cash
flow protection.
We estimate that the company will need $1.4 billion of
external funding (inclusive of borrowings under its credit
facility) through 2013 to fund growth plans. We think Halcon
will generate modest funds from operations (FFO) in 2012 at our
current price deck (which for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil
is $85 for the remainder of 2012, $80 in 2013, and $75 in 2014
and thereafter--and for natural gas is $2.50 for the remainder
of 2012, $3.00 in 2013, and $3.50 in 2014 and thereafter). Cash
flow will likely benefit from increased production and cost
reduction in 2013, but we expect capital spending to exceed
internally generated cash flow again by a wide margin. Pro forma
for the proposed acquisition and financing, Halcon has no
borrowings under its $1.5 billion credit facility with an $850
million borrowing base.
Liquidity
We characterize Halcon's liquidity as "less than adequate".
Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and
assumptions:
-- We project that 2012 FFO will approximate $60 million;
-- The company's capital budget for the year is $1.1
billion. We expect that the 2013 budget will be meaningfully
higher in the context of a larger asset base;
-- The $850 million borrowing base will be undrawn at the
close of the Williston Basin acquisition.
-- We project that Halcon will need approximately $1.4
billion of external capital, inclusive of credit facility
borrowings, to fund its spending plans through 2013, which
exceeds the current borrowing base.
-- We expect the company to use some combination of asset
sales, equity, and debt issuance to fund its capital needs while
maintaining liquidity. However, the execution risk associated
with this assumption is a significant factor in the rating.
-- We view management's track record of building E&P
companies as favorable for Halcon's ability to attract funding.
Recovery analysis
The ratings on the proposed $700 million of unsecured notes
that will be issued to fund a portion of the transaction reflect
the increased borrowing base and our assessment of the company's
corporate credit rating following the acquisition. For the full
recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Halcon to
be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this
report.
CreditWatch
We will resolve the CreditWatch upon the closing of the
Williston Basin acquisition. If the transaction is completed
through substantially similar terms to those we currently
expect, we will raise the corporate credit rating to 'B'.
Ratings List
Ratings On CreditWatch Positive
To From
Halcon Resources Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Pos/-- B-/Positive/--
Revised Recovery Rating
To From
Senior unsecured notes CCC+ CCC+
Recovery Rating 6 5
New Rating
Senior Unsecured US$700 mil sr nts due 2021
CCC+
Recovery Rating 6