NEW YORK Oct 22 Fitch Ratings has affirmed Permanent Master Issuer plc, a Master Trust Programme consisting of residential mortgage loans originated by Halifax plc and Bank of Scotland plc.

The Master Trust Programme's performance has marginally deteriorated over the past year, as loans in arrears by three months or more (3m+ arrears) have increased by approximately 60bps to currently reside at 2.9% of the outstanding collateral balance. This has been partially driven by an increase in the arrears balance.

Approximately 7% of the pool has reverted to the standard variable rate (SVR) from a tracker rate over the past year, which will have impacted borrower affordability to a certain extent given SVR, at 3.99%, is around 150bps higher than the average tracker rate. Nonetheless, historically the current 3.99% SVR is relatively low, and for 85% of the fixed rate borrowers that are due to revert to the SVR over the next two years, it could potentially represent a future improvement in borrower affordability. Fixed rate borrowers are currently paying 150bps more than the SVR on average.

The factor that has had a more predominant effect on the 3m+ arrears metric is the deleveraging of the pool. Currently, the pool is deleveraging at a rate of 17%-18% per annum, which has also, in contrast, beneficially impacted credit enhancement levels. The build-up in credit enhancement available to all 'AAAsf'-rated notes to 16.8% from 15.3% (at the time of the 2011-2 issuance), forms the basis for the affirmations.

Following the redemption of the 2007-1 4B and 2007-1 4C notes in January 2012, all outstanding Fitch-rated notes in the Permanent Master Trust Programme are 'AAAsf'-rated. Furthermore these notes are all affiliated with the Funding 2 special purpose company.

In terms of upcoming scheduled maturity dates, the 2007-15A notes are due to receive the remaining 50% of the issue size in January 2013 and the 2010-1 1A notes are also due to receive the full issue amount in January 2013. Although the non-payment of these notes would not represent an event of default, given the notes are soft bullets, the total balance of GBP945.9m due on this date is expected to be sufficiently covered by the GBP610.4m in the cash accumulation ledger (that has built up in the last quarter) and the principal receipts that will further be collected between now and January 2013.