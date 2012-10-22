NEW YORK Oct 22 Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ratings on Corporacion Nacional del Cobre (Codelco), including the company's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+'. A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.

Government Ownership: Codelco's ratings reflect the company's 100% ownership by the Chilean government and its strategic importance to the country. As part of the company's mandate, it contributes significantly to the country's revenues. Codelco's combined dividends and taxes paid to the Chilean government amounted to 13% of general government revenue and 3% of GDP on average for the last five years. In 2011, Codelco's net revenue of USD17.5 billion accounted for 7% of Chile's GDP and 31% of general government revenues, and EBITDA of USD7.8 billion accounted for 3% of GDP and 14% of general government revenues.

Nationally Strategic Asset: Fitch views Codelco's long-life copper reserves as a strategic asset for Chile because it should allow the company to remain an important contributor to government revenues in the future. Codelco possesses immense copper deposits; accounting for 9% of the world's known proven and probable reserves. The company holds a leading global position in the copper mining industry, accounting for 11% of the world's annual copper output with 1.77 million metric tons of production, including Codelco's 49% share in El Abra, during 2011.

Intensive Capex: Codelco's main financial and operational challenge is to implement its ambitious capex project at a time of declining ore grades and copper prices. The company plans to maintain existing copper volume output, increasing to over 2 million metric tons per year from 2020. Codelco has publicly announced that it intends to spend approximately USD5 billion on average annually during 2012 to 2016 to help achieve this aim. Annual financing is at the discretion of the Chilean Government with respect to dividends, royalties and taxes paid. Capex is expected in the region of around USD4 billion in 2012, and Fitch expects a substantially higher amount to be invested during 2013.

Strong Standalone Credit Profile: Notwithstanding its 100% government ownership, Codelco also benefits from a strong standalone investment grade credit profile. Codelco's total debt/EBITDA ratio was 1.1x, and its net debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.0x for the latest 12 months (LTM) to June 30, 2012. This indicates a modest increase from 1.0x and 0.9x in 2011, respectively. Leverage is expected to remain low and consistent with the rating category, as reflected by Fitch's base case net debt/EBITDA ratio of around 1.0x and funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage ratio of 1.9x for the year end. Fitch expects these ratios to increase under its base case scenario using Fitch's Mid-Cycle copper price assumptions to around 1.6x and 2.6x, respectively, in 2013.

Adequate Liquidity: Due to the nature of Codelco's government ownership, the company historically held an adequate cash and marketable securities balance in relation to its short-term debt. As of June 30, 2012, the company had cash and marketable securities of USD672 million with short-term debt at USD1.5 billion. The ratio for cash and marketable securities plus cash flow from operations (CFFO) to short-term debt was 1.7x indicating sufficient coverage under this metric. Codelco has debt maturities of USD633 million due in 2013, USD634 million due in 2014 and USD688 million due in 2015. Fitch considers these amounts comfortably manageable for Codelco in relation to its intensive investment program.

Capital Markets Access: Further bolstering the company's liquidity, Codelco successfully issued a bond for USD2 billion in two tranches: USD1.25 billion for 10 years and USD750 million for 30 years at 3% and 4.25%, respectively. Proceeds from these recently issued notes will be used to finance capital expenditures during 2012, refinance short-term debt and for general corporate purposes. The company expects to continue to access debt capital markets to fund the shortfalls from internal cash for its capital expenditure plan. Fitch believes the domestic and international markets will remain open and receptive to Codelco due to its 100% government ownership and low-cost position as the world's largest copper producer.

Tangible Government Support: Direct governmental support to bolster Codelco's liquidity was demonstrated recently when the Chilean Treasury announced a capitalization of USD800 million in the company at the end of June 2012. Prior to this, a capital injection of USD1 billion was made to Codelco from the Treasury in 2009.

Robust Cash Flows Before Dividends: Codelco's historical cash flows are strong before dividends as would be expected by its average 2011-2007 EBITDA margin of 47%. The company's second quartile cost position allowed it to generate EBITDA margins of 46% for the LTM to June 30, 2012. CFFO totalled USD1.8 billion for the LTM to June 30, 2012. This compares to CFFO of USD2.7 billion in 2011. The decline reflects lower revenues during the first six months of 2012 predominantly due to lower commodity prices. Revenues for the LTM to June 30, 2012 were USD16.3 billion compared to USD17.5 billion in 2011.

Free Cash Flow Expected to Remain Negative: Codelco regularly exhibits negative free cash flow (FCF) after dividends paid of 70% to 100% of net income to the government, and Fitch does not expect to see any change in this policy due to the nature of the company's ownership. Fitch would expect the owner to continue to carefully manage the funds taken out of Codelco during its intensive capex program period. In 2011, the company had a negative FCF of USD1.1 billion from CFFO of USD2.7 billion as a result of dividends paid of USD1.5 billion and capex of USD2.3 billion. This compares negative FCF of USD1.3 billion from CFFO of USD3.3 billion following dividends of USD2.2 billion and capex of USD2.3 billion in 2010. For the LTM to June 30, 2012, Codelco had negative FCF of USD1.7 billion due to escalating capex of USD2.7 billion and dividends of USD809 million.

Cost Increases: The company's cash cost of production increased to USD147.7 cents per lb in the first half of 2012 (1H'12) from USD104.8 cents per lb in the 1H'11. This increase of USD42.9 cents per lb was due to a cost increase in materials (steel, tires, etc) by 24%, fuel by 14%, energy by 20% and third party services by 22%. Capex cost per metric ton has escalated for Codelco and other industry players due to declining ore grades and production cost inflation.

Favorable Outcome to Anglo American Sur Dispute: Codelco reached an agreement with Anglo American regarding its option on Anglo American Sur (AAS) on Aug. 23, 2012. The outcome of the agreement resulted in Codelco acquiring 24.5% of AAS for USD1.7 billion. Codelco contributed this ownership to a joint venture (JV) with Mitsui of Japan, and the JV acquired a further 5% stake in AAS for USD1.1 billion. The Codelco-Mitsui JV controls 29.5% of AAS, with Codelco owning 83% and Mitsui owning 17% of the JV. The debt expected to fund this acquisition will have no recourse to Codelco and will be serviced purely from dividends generated by the company's proportionate stake in the AAS JV. This debt is expected to be consolidated on the company's balance sheet.

Additional Mining Tenements: Also as part of the deal reached, Anglo American transferred two mining properties to Codelco; Los Leones and Profundo Este, with a combined value of USD400 million. Codelco and Anglo American signed a shareholder agreement under which Codelco will have certain rights in the management of AAS. The company expects this participation to guarantee a minimum flow of dividends that will be used to exclusively service the Mitsui loan. The total value created for Codelco as a result of this deal is USD4.1 billion, before taxes. This will be reflected in the company's financial statements.

Key Rating Drivers: Codelco's ratings are tied to those of Chile due to its 100% ownership by the sovereign. As a result, the company's ratings will continue to mirror those of Chile (long-term IDR 'A+'/ local currency long-term IDR 'AA-'/Stable). On a standalone basis, Codelco continues to face a number of challenges that are inherent to the copper mining sector. These challenges include volatility of commodity market prices, increased production costs, reduced recovery rates, and labor costs, which are exacerbated by the appreciation of the Chilean peso. A combination of these events could place Codelco under operational pressure, requiring Governmental support.

Chile's rating could be upgraded as a result of stronger economic growth prospects. Sustained good economic performance, further strengthening of fiscal and external balance sheets as well progress on micro reforms that enhance productivity, medium-term growth prospects and bridge the per capita income gap relative to peers would improve Chile's creditworthiness. The authorities' successful management of the growing social demands of society would also be positive.

Chile's ratings could be downgraded following a sustained weakening in public finances without a concrete commitment for future consolidation. Unfavourable debt dynamics could also undermine creditworthiness.

