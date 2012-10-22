Overview
-- U.S.-based global energy transporter Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.
filed an 8K today stating that it is evaluating strategic options, including a
potential filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
-- We are lowering our ratings on the company, including our long-term
corporate credit rating to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+', based on a high probability of
near-term default.
-- We are placing all ratings on Overseas Shipholding Group on
CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- To resolve the CreditWatch listing, we will evaluate the outcome of
the strategic options the company is exploring.
Rating Action
On Oct. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) to 'CCC-'
from 'CCC+'. We lowered our ratings on the company's senior unsecured debt to
'CCC-' from 'CCC+', the same as the corporate credit rating. The '3' recovery
rating remains unchanged, indicating our expectation that lenders will receive
a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in a payment default scenario.
At the same time, we placed our corporate credit and senior unsecured debt
ratings on OSG on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our belief that OSG is facing a high probability of
very near-term default, following the company's announcement today that it is
evaluating strategic options including potentially filing Chapter 11. OSG also
stated that its previously issued financial statements for the past three
years ended Dec. 31, 2011, and associated interim periods for the quarters
ended March 31 and June 30, 2012, should no longer be relied upon. Our
downgrade of OSG also reflects Standard & Poor's criteria and definition for
the 'CCC' rating category, including our definition of 'CCC-', which states
that a default, distressed exchange, or redemption appears to be inevitable
within six months, absent unanticipated significantly favorable changes in the
issuer's circumstances.
New York City-based OSG is one of the world's leading liquid bulk shipping
companies. As of June 30, 2012, the company operated a fleet of 112 vessels
(67 owned, 45 chartered-in), totaling about 10.7 million deadweight tons. The
company will take delivery of two vessels in 2013, bringing its total fleet to
114 vessels. Operating both internationally and domestically in the
competitive shipping industry, the company has high leverage and substantial
revenue exposure to volatile spot markets. Positive credit factors include a
well-established market position in the ocean transportation of crude oil and
petroleum products and long-standing relationships with its customers, mostly
major oil companies that have solid credit quality. We categorize OSG's
business profile as "vulnerable," its financial risk profile as "highly
leveraged," and its liquidity as "weak" under our criteria.
Liquidity
OSG has weak liquidity in our assessment. As of June 30, 2012, cash sources
included existing unrestricted cash balances of $226.6 million. As of July
2012, the $1.5 billion revolving line of credit was fully drawn. Our liquidity
assessment takes into account the lower revolver commitment of $900 million
from the forward-start facility that will replace the existing revolver in
February 2013. Our estimated sources of funds do not include potential asset
sales because these are not assured. However, about 70% of the book value of
OSG's fleet is unencumbered, providing an additional potential source of
liquidity.
We believe that OSG is in a liquidity crisis and the risk of default is
imminent, absent unexpected new financing or relief from its lenders. OSG has
a $1.5 billion revolver that will be replaced by a smaller $900 million
forward-start facility in February next year. During July 2012, the company
drew down an additional $343 million under the revolver, reducing availability
to zero. Although we believe that a portion of that drawdown could be
available as cash on the company's balance sheet, we expect that there will
very likely be a liquidity shortfall even after taking into account cash on
hand. As of June 30, 2012, cash sources included existing unrestricted cash
balances of $226.6 million. Our estimated sources of funds do not include
potential asset sales because these are not assured. However, about 70% of the
book value of OSG's fleet is unencumbered, providing an additional potential
source of liquidity.
We expect OSG to use its liquidity sources primarily for debt service and for
capital expenditures. Roughly $63.6 million is outstanding of OSG's $75
million 8.75% debentures that mature in December 2013. As of June 30, 2012,
the company also had $46.5 million in remaining capital commitments for
vessels scheduled for delivery in 2013.
In accordance with Standard & Poor's liquidity methodology and assumptions, in
our view, the relevant aspects of OSG's liquidity include:
-- A potential deficit of cash sources relative to uses over the next
three quarters;
-- The likelihood that covenants will be breached unless there is a very
credible plan to avert such a breach in a timely fashion or lenders appear
likely to provide a covenant waiver or amendment; and
-- Indications of a poor standing in credit markets, as reflected in
serious stock price decline (the current share price is down by roughly 90%
from a year ago) and wide spreads on its bonds. However, the company retains
core bank relationships.
As of June 30, 2012, OSG was in compliance with and had moderate cushion on
all its financial covenants. Financial covenants limit secured debt to 30% of
assets (as of the credit agreement date) and investments in joint ventures
(except liquefied natural gas joint ventures) to 30% of total assets. The
credit agreement also requires maximum leverage (debt to total capitalization)
of 0.6x, minimum net worth of no less than $1.2 billion, and minimum
unencumbered tangible assets to unsecured debt of 1.5x. The company's
liquidity problems are further compounded by the fact that its financial
covenants tighten at the end of the fourth quarter. We believe that there is a
high likelihood of a financial covenant breach when the new covenant levels
become effective. The financial covenants use a different definition of debt
than Standard & Poor's. We expect the company to continue to meet its covenant
requirements.
Recovery analysis
Please see the recovery report on OSG to be published on RatingsDirect shortly
after this report.
CreditWatch
In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will evaluate the steps OSG takes to
address its liquidity crisis, including potentially filing for voluntary
Chapter 11 protection. We will also assess the impact of any potential
restatements of the company's financial statements on its operating prospects
and financial viability.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Placed On CreditWatch
To From
Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC-/Watch Neg/-- CCC+/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured CCC-/Watch Neg CCC+
Recovery Rating 3 3