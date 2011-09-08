(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) -- We are assigning our 'A-2' short-term rating to Airgas Inc.'s new $750 million commercial paper (CP) program. -- We are simultaneously affirming the existing ratings on Airgas, including the 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating with stable outlook. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 8, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A-2' short-term rating to Airgas ARG.N Inc.'s $750 million commercial paper (CP) program. The company intends to use the CP program for general corporate purposes. Backing the program is the company's $750 million revolving credit facility expiring in July 2016. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BBB' corporate credit rating and other existing ratings on Airgas. The long-term rating outlook is stable. "The company's strong business fundamentals, including its leading position in the North American industrial gas market, and significant barriers to competitive entry support credit quality," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Liley Mehta. The ratings on Radnor, Pa.-based Airgas Inc. reflect its position as the leading North American distributor of industrial gases and related hardgoods (e.g., welding equipment, safety supplies, and tools), respectable operating margins, and stable cash flows. However, the moderate cyclicality of the manufacturing and industrial markets the company serves tempers its strengths, as do management's financial policies favoring incremental debt-financed acquisitions to complement organic growth. Standard & Poor's characterizes Airgas' business risk profile as strong and its financial risk profile as significant. Industrial gas distribution has favorable business attributes, including good growth prospects, solid internal funds generation and pricing, and consolidation trends that favor industry leaders. About 50% of the estimated $13 billion U.S. packaged gases and welding hardgoods market consists of local and regional independent companies--most competitors for a service area are within a geographic radius of 50 to 75 miles--which presents considerable consolidation opportunities. Generating annual sales of about $4.4 billion, Airgas has an estimated 25% of the U.S. market, which is a service-intensive business. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

