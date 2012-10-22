Oct 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'BBB' rating on the following
Eisenhower Medical Center, CA (Eisenhower) outstanding debt:
--$110,675,000 California Municipal Finance Authority revenue bonds, series
2010A;
--$262,495,000 Rancho Mirage Joint Powers Financing Authority revenue bonds,
series 2007A;
--$27,590,000 Rancho Mirage Joint Powers Financing Authority certificates of
participation (COPs), series 1997B.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
SECURITY
Gross revenue pledge
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ECONOMIC CONDITIONS PRESSURING STABILIZATION: The economic environment has
impeded a return to historical inpatient volume levels, which Fitch believes is
necessary given Eisenhower's high debt burden. Despite improved financial
performance in fiscal 2012, the Rating Outlook remains Negative given Fitch's
concern of sustained improvement.
IMPROVED CASH FLOW: Operating cash flow rebounded in fiscal 2012 due mainly to
labor saving measures and increased commercial and Medicare rates. Profitability
was also aided by the growth of non-acute inpatient programs that are a part of
Eisenhower's regional growth strategy. Consequently, Eisenhower posted an
improved operating EBITDA margin of 10.5% for fiscal 2012 (draft audit, June 30
year-end), compared to 6.7% in the prior year.
FINANCIAL PROFILE REMAINS WEAK: Despite an improvement in financial performance
in fiscal 2012, many of Eisenhower's financial ratios lag Fitch's 'BBB' category
medians. For fiscal 2012, Eisenhower had 134 days cash on hand, 37.2% cash to
debt, and 2.1x debt service coverage, compared to Fitch's respective 'BBB'
category medians of 138.9 days, 82.7%, and 2.8x.
REGIONAL GROWTH STRATEGY: Eisenhower has completed a major expansion and
renovation project at its medical center and has also been investing in its
regional growth strategy through increased outpatient clinic sites with employed
primary care physicians. Eisenhower maintains the leading market position in its
service area and Fitch expects these investments to result in benefits over the
long-term.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
SUSTAINED IMPROVEMENT IN CASH FLOW: If Eisenhower can sustain its improvement in
cash flow and liquidity, a return to Stable Outlook is likely.
CREDIT PROFILE
Improving Cash Flow and Profitability
Profitability and cash flow rebounded in fiscal 2012 as Eisenhower reported an
operating EBITDA of $49.5 million, up from $30.3 million in the prior year, but
lower than the budgeted $58.5 million. The improvement reflects revenue growth
related to newly-introduced non-acute inpatient programs and commercial and
Medicare rate increases, and to sizable savings associated with two rounds of
labor force reductions. However, profitability was suppressed by declining
inpatient revenue due to lower inpatient volumes and by $13.3 million in
one-time expenses which included the write-off of a construction project for
$6.9 million that has been abandoned and the remaining balance related to net
reserves for potential unfavorable settlements.
Flagging Inpatient Volumes Pressure Profitability
For the second year in a row, inpatient volumes were lower than budgeted, which
blunted inpatient revenue growth and pressured profitability. With the 2011
opening of several outpatient clinics, management had projected inpatient
volumes to surge upward and for profitability to return to more historical
levels. Management indicated that the volume decline is due to the economic
environment and that average daily census in fiscal 2012 was at the lowest level
in the last five years. Given Eisenhower's significant capital investment in the
expansion and renovation of its inpatient facilities, a return of inpatient
volume will be necessary to generate cash flow to cover its high debt burden.
Fiscal 2013 Budget
The fiscal 2013 budget projects an operating EBITDA of $55.5 million. The budget
reflects higher revenue growth due to management's regional growth strategy and
increased commercial and Medicare rate increases and assumes no growth in
inpatient volumes. Not included in the budget are management's ongoing
initiatives to enhance profitability. These initiatives include improvements to
coding, billing, and revenue cycle management; productivity and through-put
enhancements; and evaluating financial benefit of expanding new programs and
service lines.
Weak Financial Profile
Eisenhower's balance sheet grew in fiscal 2012 as a result of improved cash flow
as unrestricted cash and investments of $155.2 million at June 30, 2012 equated
to 134 days cash on hand, up from 105.7 at prior year end. Cash to debt of 37.2%
remains thin and is significantly below 'BBB' category median ratio of 82.7%.
Further growth in liquidity is expected due to continued improvement in cash
flow, limited capital needs, and approximately $40 million of outstanding
pledges that should be received over the next five years.
Eisenhower's debt burden is high with maximum annual debt service (MADS)
comprising 5.4% of total revenue in fiscal 2012. MADS coverage of 2.1x by 2012
EBITDA is weak and is below Fitch's 'BBB' category median of 2.8x. Eisenhower
has $418 million of debt outstanding, which is 100% fixed rate.
Minimal Capital Needs
Capital spending ebbed significantly in fiscal 2012 after a period of heavy
capital investments that were driven primarily by the state's seismic safety
requirements and the desire for added inpatient bed capacity. Total capital
spending fell to $16.4 million in fiscal 2012 (24% of depreciation expense) from
$95.4 million in fiscal 2011 (190% of depreciation expense). Capital spending in
fiscal 2013 is projected at $25.5 million. Fitch believes that much lower
capital spending levels should help replenish the balance sheet strength.
Strong Philanthropy
Eisenhower has enjoyed a history of strong philanthropic support, which has
funded approximately half of its capital plan. There is $39.7 million of pledges
outstanding, which should also replenish the balance sheet.
Negative Outlook
The maintenance of the Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's concerns over
Eisenhower's ability to sustain improved operating cash flow especially with
pressure on inpatient volume. The ability to sustain its improved operating cash
flow trend would likely return the Outlook to Stable.
About the Organization
Eisenhower is a 542 licensed bed community hospital located in Rancho Mirage, CA
(near Palm Springs), approximately 120 miles east of Los Angeles and 120 miles
northeast of San Diego. Total operating revenue in fiscal 2012 was $473 million.
Fitch's analysis is based on the consolidated system. The obligated group is
made up of the hospital and Eisenhower Health Services. The obligated group
comprised 95% of total consolidated assets and 98.2% of total consolidated
revenues in fiscal 2012. Eisenhower covenants to provide audited and quarterly
unaudited financial and operating statements through the Municipal Securities
Rulemaking Board's EMMA system.