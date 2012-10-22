Oct 22 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the following Washington
Suburban Sanitary District, Maryland (the district) general obligation (GO)
bonds:
--$250 million Consolidated Public Improvement Bonds of 2012.
The bonds will provide funding for the district's ongoing capital improvement
program. The bonds will sell competitively on Oct. 30.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following rating:
--$1.4 billion GO Consolidated Public Improvement Bonds at 'AAA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are a general obligation of the district, payable from an unlimited ad
valorem tax levied in Montgomery County and Prince George's County.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
UNLIMITED TAX PLEDGE: The district's ability to levy an unlimited ad valorem tax
to fund operations and pay debt service obligations is a notable credit strength
and provides significant flexibility that has not been utilized to date.
STRONG MANAGEMENT: Despite narrow financial results, financial and capital
planning practices are strong. Liquidity is satisfactory.
ESSENTIAL SERVICE: The district provides an essential service to a stable and
affluent bi-county service area.
AMPLE CAPACITY: Water supply and overall system treatment capacity are
sufficient for the foreseeable future.
AFFORDABLE DEBT LEVELS, LARGE CIP: Debt levels are moderate but are expected to
grow significantly over the medium term given additional borrowing plans. The
district's capital improvement plan (CIP) is sizeable and relies on significant,
but apparently affordable, debt issuance amounts.
CREDIT PROFILE
UNLIMITED TAX PLEDGE SUPPORTED BY A WEALTHY TAX BASE
The 'AAA' rating primarily reflects the wealth and extraordinary diversity of
Washington Suburban Sanitary District's bi-county tax base, Montgomery and
Prince George's counties (GO bonds for both counties rated 'AAA' with a Stable
Outlook by Fitch). While the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC),
which oversees operations of the district, does not currently and has no plans
to utilize its taxing power, WSSC could levy an unlimited ad valorem tax to
cover bond debt service, if necessary.
The district encompasses over 950 square miles within the two counties (both
bordering Washington D.C.), effectively representing 95% of the land area of
both counties and servicing a population of over 1.8 million.
Montgomery County's economy is fueled by a large U.S. government presence, with
depth and diversity added by an expanding biomedical sector - driven in large
part by the presence of the National Institutes of Health. The county's August
2012 unemployment rate was 5.2%, compared to 8.2% for the U.S. and 7% for
Maryland. The county remains one of the wealthiest in the nation, with per
capita money income and median household income 170%-180% of the national
averages. Favorable wealth characteristics are fueled by a highly educated
workforce.
Prince George's County's economic base is anchored by vital governmental bureaus
and higher education, including Andrews Air Force Base and the University of
Maryland. The university has begun construction of M Square, a planned 2.5
million square foot university-related research park.
Expansion continues in the $2 billion mixed-use National Harbor project along
the Potomac River, including the announced construction of the Tanger Outlets at
National Harbor, with an estimated capital investment of $100 million. The
August unemployment rate of 7% is on par with the state and is well-below
national average. County income indicators generally equal or exceed the
nation's and are below those of other parts of the region.
The district's total assessed valuation (AV) increased by an average annual
rate, between 2007 and 2010, of 8.5% due to rapid appreciation of residential
real estate and new residential construction reflective of the counties' prime
location. The recent national housing correction led to 9% decline in AV in
fiscal 2011 and fiscal 2012 to $227.73 billion.
ADEQUATE FINANCIAL OPERATIONS
Financial results of the utility system are typically narrow, as management
budgets only to cover debt service and operating expenses and maintain
sufficient liquidity. Despite increasing rates by an annual average of about
6.5% between 2007 and 2010, financial performance has trended downward mostly
due to rising expenditures and a decline in consumption levels. Consequently,
fiscal years 2009 and 2010 ended with annual debt service coverage below 1.0x as
fund balance was appropriated to offset budget gaps.
The fiscal 2011 budget was adopted with a nominal use of fund balance ($3.1
million), although management's prudent decision to redeem about $26.6 million
of outstanding bonds prompted a $26.8 million draw on reserves. Reflecting an
8.5% rate hike, fiscal 2012 ended with adequate all-in annual debt service
coverage of 1.25x and days cash on hand increased to 215 from 207.
The fiscal 2013 budget includes a 7.5% increase in customer water and sewer
rates to address funding for water and sewer infrastructure improvements,
increased costs of sanitary sewer overflow consent decree compliance, and cost
increases at regional sewage disposal facilities. Also, the budget appropriates
$18.5 million of fund balance, of which $10.2 million will be used to further
increase the operating reserve to 10% of combined water and sewer revenues.
Multiyear (fiscal 2014-2019) financial projections show annual budget gaps going
forward that are expected to be addressed through a combination of rate
increases and spending reductions. While the budget gaps are a concern for
Fitch, much of the budgetary pressure is mitigated by the district's financial
flexibility, which includes very low user rates, more than 200 days of cash on
hand, and its unlimited taxing authority.
DEBT LEVELS EXPECTED TO REMAIN AFFORDABLE DESPITE SIZABLE CAPITAL PLAN
Overall tax-supported debt levels for Montgomery County are moderate at nearly
$3,000 per capita and about 1.6% of market value. Overall debt of Prince
George's County, excluding self-supporting debt of multiple enterprise systems,
is low at about $1,950 per capita basis and 1.7% as a percent of market value.
Pay-out for both counties is rapid with over 65% of principal retired within 10
years.
The district's debt burden relative to its tax base, including the current
issuance, is notably low at 0.6% and still moderate at 2.8% with overlapping
debt of the counties, underlying municipalities and other entities factored in.
Pay-out of district debt is rapid with 72% of principal retired in 10 years. The
district currently has $149.5 million (8% of outstanding debt) in variable-rate
bond anticipation notes outstanding, which is manageable given the district's
solid cash position.
The adopted CIP for fiscals 2013-2018 totals $3.25 billion, which is
approximately a 10% increase from the prior year plan ($2.9 billion). Management
reports the increase was driven by an increase in regulatory projects. The
capital program continues to focus primarily on water and sewer system
reconstruction projects (39% of CIP) and compliance with environmental
regulations. Environmental spending will address an outstanding consent decree,
and upgrades to the district's wastewater treatment facilities and the Blue
Plains treatment plant in order to comply with enhanced nutrient removal
requirements mandated by the EPA. In total, environmental spending over the next
six years will comprise an above-average 13% of the total CIP.
More than 80% of the capital program is expected to be debt funded. The district
expects to borrow annually with bond issues ranging in size from about $380
million to about $540 million through fiscal 2018. Additional funding sources
include grants, system development charges and existing reserves. Expected grant
funding has already been committed by the state, which plans to reimburse the
district for expenditures related to nutrient removal.