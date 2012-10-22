Overview -- Koch Industries Inc.(Koch Industries; unrated), of which U.S.-based Koch Resources LLC (Koch Resources) is a core subsidiary, has continued to de-leverage its consolidated capital structure and increase its liquidity, while solidifying its competitive advantages across a broad range of businesses. -- We have raised our long-term rating on Koch Resources LLC to 'AA-'. We have affirmed our 'A-1+'short-term ratings. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that a further upgrade of Koch Resources' is relatively unlikely, given the cyclical and volatile nature of the businesses in which the group operates. Rating Action On Oct. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating on Wichita, Kan.-based Koch Resources to 'AA-' from 'A+'. We affirmed the short-term corporate credit rating and commercial paper rating on Koch Resources at 'A-1+'. The rating outlook is stable. We have not changed the ratings on Koch Resources' subsidiary, Flint Hills Resources LLC (Flint Hills Resources; A+/Stable/A-1+). Rationale Koch Industries, of which Koch Resources is a core subsidiary, has continued to de-leverage its consolidated capital structure, eliminating the bulk of debt incurred in the 2004-2005 acquisitions of INVISTA B.V. (INVISTA; BBB-/Stable/--) and Georgia-Pacific LLC (Georgia-Pacific; A/Stable/--). At the same time, the group has garnered exceptional liquidity, in the form of cash and liquid short-term investments. We expect Koch Industries to maintain a highly conservative financial policy. While Koch Industries has entered into an agreement to acquire a stake in Guardian Industries Corp. (A/Watch-negative/A-1), a well-positioned manufacturer of glass, we do not expect this transaction to significantly impinge on Koch Industries' financial profile. Koch Industries participates in a diverse range of businesses; it has particularly strong competitive positions in oil refining (through Flint Hills Resources) and in paper/forest products (through Georgia Pacific). Broadly, its businesses are cyclical, and are currently benefiting from exceptionally favorable market conditions, enabling Koch Industries to generate very robust earnings and cash flow. However, we would expect the company to maintain strong financial performance throughout the cycle. The ratings on Koch Resources reflect Standard & Poor's view of its superior credit strength based on the company's "strong" business risk position as a diversified concern with interests in energy, chemicals, minerals, and commodities trading. The ratings on Koch Resources also incorporate our view that its financial risk is "minimal", given excellent profitability measures, very conservative financial policies, and exceptional liquidity. The company's diverse operations allow it to maintain very strong financial performance, mitigating somewhat the volatility of individual segments over time. Koch Resources is wholly owned by Koch Industries, which is one of the largest privately held companies in the world. The crude oil refining operations are housed in Koch Resources' subsidiary, Flint Hills Resources, and Flint Hills Resources accounts for a large portion of Koch Resources' total cash flow. Flint Hills Resources is a top-tier U.S. oil refiner, with about 816,000 barrels per day of nameplate refining capacity. We believe that the profitable and cash flow-producing refinery operations, especially the company's flagship Pine Bend plant near Minneapolis, support Flint Hills' credit quality. The Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery complex is primarily a light sweet crude facility with a high conversion capability and high chemical output in a relatively more competitive market-albeit one currently benefiting from an influx of shale-based production from the Eagle Ford basin. The overall quality of the operations is based on meaningful geographic advantages, complex plant configurations that provide feedstock flexibility, and efficient operations that keep costs low. These factors contribute to the company's ability to remain profitable even during severe cyclical downturns. Although Flint Hills Resources' refining asset base is highly concentrated in these two locations, the company owns, partially or wholly, an integrated system of crude and product pipelines centered on the refineries, which further enhances its credit profile by providing a stable revenue stream during downturns. A half-interest in Excel Paralubes, a base lube oil facility in Louisiana, adds to Flint Hills Resources' operational strength, as does a strategically integral aromatic and olefin chemicals manufacturing operation. As with its refining industry peers, Flint Hills Resources is subject to difficult long-range industry fundamentals, including excess refining capacity globally and volatile feedstock costs, though margins are currently highly favorable, particularly in the mid-continent region serviced by Pine Bend. In all market environments, though, Flint Hills Resources has generally outperformed its peers in recent years. Apart from the mix of businesses that are conducted through Flint Hills Resources, Koch Resources is widely diversified, being a manufacturer of nitrogen-based fertilizers, which have volatile sales, but currently enjoying healthy business conditions; a broker of dry-bulk commodity; a manufacturer of process and pollution control equipment; an operator of cattle ranches; and a trader of commodities. Among these businesses, we believe the trading unit has the potential to significantly heighten earnings volatility; however, risks in this business are contained through extensive controls. Koch Industries also owns Georgia-Pacific, which is the largest producer of tissue, towel, napkins, and tabletop in North America, and INVISTA, which is a leading global producer of nylon and spandex fibers, as well as the chemical intermediates that the company and others use to make them. A very conservative financial policy enables Koch Resources and Koch Industries to pursue strategic asset purchases during periods of depressed industry conditions. Financial performance fluctuates between good to very robust through all market cycles. Charles G. Koch, who has been the head of Koch Industries since the late 1960s and a driving force behind the growth of Koch Industries, is now in his mid-70s. Our assumption is that when management succession eventually occurs, it will not mark a major change in Koch Industries' business strategy or financial policies; however, this remains a source of some uncertainty. Liquidity We view Koch Resources' liquidity as "exceptional", under our criteria, given the following considerations: -- We believe sources of liquidity will be greater than 2x uses over the next two years, as defined under our criteria; -- Koch Resources has a large cash position and other significant liquid assets, and these exceed total consolidated debt; -- Koch Resources has ample borrowing availability under committed credit facilities, and significant leeway under the facilities' financial covenants; -- Even in a cyclical downturn, we believe Koch Resources would be able to cover its capital expenditures out of operating cash flow; and, -- Though in a conservative stress scenario Koch Resources' trading operations could represent a significant call on liquidity, we believe its sources of liquidity would be more than sufficient to sustain this. In our broader assessment of Koch Resources' financial flexibility, we also take account of the potential for them to sell assets if this were necessary for them to raise funds, given that the company operates in a large number of discrete businesses. In addition, we take account the potential for them to draw on financial support from Koch Industries, and Koch Industries' other affiliates, although, conversely, we believe there is a risk that Koch Resources could be called up to provide support to Koch Industries and Koch Industries' other affiliates under certain scenarios. Outlook The rating outlook on Koch Resources is stable. Given the cyclicality and volatility of the businesses in which Koch Resources and its parent, Koch Industries, operate, we consider an upgrade to be unlikely. On the other hand, while there is some leeway in the rating for Koch Resources and Koch Industries to pursue additional incremental acquisitions, the rating could be lowered if debt leverage increased materially, or if there were a significant reduction in liquidity from its current exceptional level. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded; Outlook Stable; Short-Term Rating Affirmed To From Koch Resources LLC Corporate Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+ A+/Stable/A-1+ Rating Affirmed Koch Resources LLC Commercial Paper A-1+