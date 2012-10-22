Oct 22 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'A+' rating on $246.3 million of New Jersey Educational Facilities Authority revenue bonds issued on behalf of the Richard Stockton College of New Jersey (RSC). The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are a general obligation of the college, payable from legally available funds. KEY RATING DRIVERS STABLE CREDIT CHARACTERISTICS: RSC's 'A+' rating continues to reflect a track-record of positive operating performance, supported by prudent financial management and healthy enrollment trends. Counterbalancing factors include a challenging state funding environment and a high pro forma debt burden. SATISFACTORY FINANCIAL PROFILE: RSC has consistently generated an operating surplus over the past five fiscal years (2007-2011), reflecting well of college's financial management practices. Financial resources relative to operating expenses and long-term debt remain adequate. SOUND STUDENT DEMAND: Total headcount enrollment has been upward trending in recent years, supported by growth at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: The college has no additional borrowing plans in the near term, which should allow the high level of outstanding debt to moderate over time. RSC is regularly able to cover pro forma maximum annual debt service (MADS) from operations by at least 1.6x. CREDIT PROFILE: Over the past five fiscal years (2007-2011), the college has consistently generated positive operating results, including a 4% operating margin in fiscal 2011. These financial results are particularly impressive given the relatively flat level of overall support from the State of New Jersey (GO bonds rated 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch) over the same time period. Fiscal 2012 operating results are expected to be closer to break-even, which is still consistent with Fitch's expectations for public colleges and universities. This narrower level of performance was driven by several factors, including an increase in debt service associated with the series 2008 bonds and the hiring additional faculty members to accommodate enrollment growth. Rating stability is predicated on RSC's ability to consistently maintain at least break-even operating results on a GAAP basis. The college purchased a resort in September 2010 for $20 million to enrich its hospitality management program and accommodate student housing demands. The resort underwent significant renovations in fiscal years 2011 and 2012 that prevented the college from fully realizing the corresponding revenue benefits. Management is projecting positive financial results for fiscal 2013. Fitch will closely monitor the impact of the resort on the college's operations going forward. Available funds, defined by Fitch as cash and investments not permanently restricted, was $105.3 million in fiscal 2011, or 11.2% below fiscal 2010 results. The decrease was primarily driven by the use of internal resources to largely cover the cost of purchasing the resort. Despite the decrease, RSC's financial cushion still covered fiscal 2011 operating expenses ($154.4 million) and pro forma long-term debt ($259.1 million) by an adequate 68.2% and 40.6%, respectively. Maximum annual debt service of approximately $18.8 million occurring in fiscal 2012 consumed 11.7% of fiscal 2011 unrestricted operating revenues. The college's track-record of balancing operations and lack of near-term debt plans mitigates some concern over this high burden. Founded in 1971, the college's main campus is located on about 2,000 acres in the Pomona section of Galloway Township, 12 miles northwest of Atlantic City. Over the past three years (2010-2012), total headcount enrollment has increased by 6.6% to 8,400, fueled by steady increases in applications across freshmen, transfer, and graduate levels.