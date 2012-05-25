(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 25 - It has been about a year since the European sovereign debt crisis
surfaced. Since then, markets have been in turmoil, spreads have spiked, and our
distress ratio more than tripled, said an article published today by Standard &
Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Distressed Debt Monitor: The U.S.
Distress Ratio Declines To 11.7% In May." Also watch the related CreditMatters
TV segment, titled "Depressed Markets Will Continue To Elevate Standard & Poor's
U.S. Distress Ratio."
"Investors continue to anxiously await a resolution of the crisis, which may
involve the exit of Greece from the eurozone," said Diane Vazza, head of
Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research.
The distress ratio remains elevated, declining only slightly to 11.7% as of
May 15 from 12.9% as of April 16. "We do not think that the decrease was the
result of any significant market improvement," said Ms. Vazza. "We believe
that market conditions will remain depressed, leading to a high distress ratio
until a permanent resolution to the Europe crisis is reached."
Standard & Poor's distress ratio is the number of distressed securities
divided by the total number of speculative-grade-rated issues. Distressed
credits are speculative-grade-rated issues that have option-adjusted spreads
of more than 1,000 basis points (bps) relative to U.S. Treasuries.
The S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index distress ratio remained unchanged at 4.9% in
April, while the corporate distress ratio increased to 12.9% from 10.8% last
month.
The default rate, which is a lagging indicator of distress, increased slightly
to 2.6% as of April 30 from 2.5% at the end of March.
In April, the number of distressed corporate entities decreased slightly. As
of May 15, 136 companies had issues trading with spreads of 1,000 bps and
higher, down from 148 in April. Also, the number of affected issues decreased
to 183 from 200.
"Distressed issues are the weakest of the speculative-grade population," said
Ms. Vazza. "Therefore, their recovery prospects are low."
Currently, among the distressed issues with available recovery ratings, about
60% have recovery ratings of '5' or '6', indicating only negligible to modest
recovery in the event of default.
