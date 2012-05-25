(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 25 - It has been about a year since the European sovereign debt crisis surfaced. Since then, markets have been in turmoil, spreads have spiked, and our distress ratio more than tripled, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Distressed Debt Monitor: The U.S. Distress Ratio Declines To 11.7% In May." Also watch the related CreditMatters TV segment, titled "Depressed Markets Will Continue To Elevate Standard & Poor's U.S. Distress Ratio." "Investors continue to anxiously await a resolution of the crisis, which may involve the exit of Greece from the eurozone," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. The distress ratio remains elevated, declining only slightly to 11.7% as of May 15 from 12.9% as of April 16. "We do not think that the decrease was the result of any significant market improvement," said Ms. Vazza. "We believe that market conditions will remain depressed, leading to a high distress ratio until a permanent resolution to the Europe crisis is reached." Standard & Poor's distress ratio is the number of distressed securities divided by the total number of speculative-grade-rated issues. Distressed credits are speculative-grade-rated issues that have option-adjusted spreads of more than 1,000 basis points (bps) relative to U.S. Treasuries. The S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index distress ratio remained unchanged at 4.9% in April, while the corporate distress ratio increased to 12.9% from 10.8% last month. The default rate, which is a lagging indicator of distress, increased slightly to 2.6% as of April 30 from 2.5% at the end of March. In April, the number of distressed corporate entities decreased slightly. As of May 15, 136 companies had issues trading with spreads of 1,000 bps and higher, down from 148 in April. Also, the number of affected issues decreased to 183 from 200. "Distressed issues are the weakest of the speculative-grade population," said Ms. Vazza. "Therefore, their recovery prospects are low." Currently, among the distressed issues with available recovery ratings, about 60% have recovery ratings of '5' or '6', indicating only negligible to modest recovery in the event of default. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. (New York Ratings Team)