Oct 22 Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to the following Ernest N. Morial-New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority, Louisiana (the authority) bonds:

--$60.6 million special tax refunding bonds, series 2012;

The bonds will be used to current refund all outstanding senior lien bonds of the authority for interest cost savings.

The bonds are scheduled to sell via negotiation on Oct. 30.

In addition, Fitch takes the following rating action on outstanding debt of the authority:

--$65.4 million special tax bonds affirmed at 'A+';

--$86.7 million senior subordinate lien special tax bonds upgraded to 'A+' from 'A';

The Rating Outlook is Positive.

SECURITY

Upon refunding of the outstanding senior lien special tax bonds, the series 2012 refunding bonds and outstanding series 2004 senior subordinate lien bonds will be secured by a first lien on the pledged revenues, consisting of hotel occupancy, food and beverage, and service contractor and tour taxes collected within Orleans Parish, by a $2 million annual appropriation by the state legislature from the state's sales tax on hotel occupancy in New Orleans, and by a portion of the 1% hotel tax collections by the Regional Transit Authority (RTA). The prior senior lien is closed.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

IMPROVED COVERAGE & LEGAL PROVISIONS: The 'A+' rating reflects the strong debt service coverage provided by the improving pledged revenues at 2.6x maximum annual debt service (MADS) in 2011. Bondholders also benefit from an improved 1.5x additional bonds test (ABT) and cash-funded debt service reserve fund (DSRF).

AMPLE LIQUIDITY: The authority maintains substantial liquidity, which serves as both a buffer against unforeseen revenue declines and, more recently, as a resource for pay-as-you-go capital spending.

CONVENTION ATTENDANCE STILL DOWN: Attendance at area conventions, including those held at the Morial Convention Center (MCCNO), is improving but remains below pre-Katrina levels.

NEW ORLEANS ECONOMIC RECOVERY: The New Orleans economic recovery continues, as evidenced by ongoing population gains, noteworthy construction projects, residential rebuilding efforts, and increased tourism traffic.

HURRICANE PROTECTION: The U.S. Corps of Engineers in 2011 completed major hurricane protection projects that reportedly will protect New Orleans from hundred year storm forces (up to Category 3 hurricanes).

WHAT COULD TRIGGER AN UPGRADE

CONTINUED REVENUE GROWTH: Additional improvement in pledged revenues would bolster coverage and further temper risk to an inherently volatile pledged revenue base.

CREDIT PROFILE

SOUND DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE

Coverage of post-refunding MADS by audited fiscal 2011 pledged revenues is solid at 2.6x (coverage of MADS declines to a still sound 2.3x including the amortization of GO Zone Act loan proceeds which are payable on a subordinated basis from the bonds from any legally available revenue of the authority).

Projected 2012 revenues (Dec. 31 fiscal year) would provide even stronger MADS coverage at 2.9x. Legal provisions include a cash funded reserve equal to MADS ($15.2 million) and a coverage requirement of 1.5x MADS on outstanding and proposed bonds as a condition precedent to the issuance of additional parity debt.

Existing pledged revenues stand up well to a stress scenario that replicates the loss of revenue experienced in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. A 40% decline in fiscal 2011 pledged revenue would result in 1.59x MADS coverage (pledged revenues fell by 37.8% between fiscal 2004 and 2006).

At present time the authority does not have defined borrowing plans; however, it continues to evaluate options to develop land purchased for a Phase IV expansion of the convention center, so further leveraging of the tax revenues may not be ruled out. Officials plan to finance ongoing capital needs with available resources.

PLEDGED REVENUES CONTINUE TO STRENGTHEN

With tourist and convention traffic increasing in the years following Hurricane Katrina, authority tax revenues have gradually returned to pre-storm levels. Total pledged revenues climbed in the last two years following a recessionary decline in 2009, up 13.5% in 2010 and 6.5% in 2011 to $40.8 million or 98% of pre-storm revenue.

Fitch notes importantly that revenues remained on a positive trajectory despite a drop in tourism activity related to the April 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, and there was minimal damage reported to the MCCNO and city tourist attractions from Hurricane Isaac (Aug. 2012). In addition, the U.S. Corps of Engineers reported last year that work has been completed on $8 billion of storm protection projects that are expected to provide the city with '100-year' hurricane protection.

Management conservatively budgeted a 1.3% decline in 2012 pledged revenues but year-to-date receipts are up a significant 17.4% ($4 million) through July, led by year-over-year improvement in the two largest sources - a hotel occupancy tax and food and beverage tax.

LIQUIDITY A CREDIT STRENGTH

Fitch also notes as a credit strength the authority's robust liquidity which has increased significantly since 2005. The authority concluded fiscal 2011 with $169 million in unrestricted cash and investments, or 7.7x current liabilities. The level of unrestricted cash-on-hand declined $43 million from 2010 due to a roughly $50 million designation for funding of a major facility renovation in fiscal 2012.

Officials expect a $20 million drop in fiscal 2012 unrestricted cash due to budget action by the state legislature. The state tapped authority resources to fill a hole in its own fiscal 2012 Medicaid budget gap and has agreed to reimburse the authority, via contributions for capital improvements, in equal $10 million installments in fiscal years 2013 and 2014. Fitch views the state's budget action as a heightened credit risk, especially if recurring, but notes the authority will still retain a significant cash cushion in fiscal 2013.

Authority operations, after subsidization by tax revenues, are generally positive. The authority recorded net income in the last two years and is projecting a positive margin again in 2012. The number of shows at the MCCNO now approximates pre-Katrina levels, but the shows tend to be smaller and draw fewer attendees. Annual attendance in 2011 was 473,000, compared to 600,000-800,000 reported annually prior to 2005. Management notes the planned facility improvements are expected to appeal to smaller shows - which they believe have been underserved in the New Orleans market - generating additional business from this segment of the market.

NEW ORLEANS ECONOMIC RECOVERY ONGOING

Tourism continues to be a positive economic force for New Orleans (GO bonds rated 'A-' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch), with the 2011 visitor total of 8.75 million representing a 5.6% increase from the prior year. The city's convention and visitors' bureau also reported that tourism spending in 2011 was a record $5.47 billion. Major events, including the College Football Bowl Championship and Men's College Basketball Final Four held in 2012, have played a part in boosting tourism traffic; the city will also host the Super Bowl and Women's College Basketball Final Four in 2013. Hotel occupancy rates within Orleans Parish (68% reported in 2010 and 2011) now exceed pre-Katrina figures.

Other positive news includes a number of commercial projects that are either underway or recently completed, including the re-opening of the 1,200 Hyatt Regency Hotel (Oct. 2011) and construction of the LSU-VA medical center complex. The mayor also recently announced plans for several large retail stores, and the Brookings Institution named the New Orleans metro area the leader in overall recovery in the first quarter of 2012.

Employment in the city has flattened out in recent months, though the unemployment rate improved to 9.5% from 9.6% for the period ending Aug. 2012 due to marginal employment gains. The unemployment rate is higher than both the state (7.3%) and U.S. averages (8.2%). New Orleans' estimated 2011 population of 360,000 is roughly 80% of the pre-storm total, and the U.S. Census Bureau named New Orleans the fastest growing U.S. city with a population of 100,000 or greater based on nearly 5% growth from 2010 to 2011.