(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based aerospace and defence company MTU Aero Engines AG's (MTU) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Short-term IDR has also been affirmed at 'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The ratings reflect MTU's strong position as a key component manufacturer in aircraft engines, as well as its exposure to a diverse number of significant aircraft platforms in both the commercial and defence aerospace segments. They also take into account the company's strong long-term relationships with the world's largest engine manufacturers and management's commitment to a conservative financial profile. In addition, the ratings consider MTU's solid financial profile, which is characterised by double-digit EBITDA margins, through the cycle gross lease-adjusted leverage of approximately 1.5x, funds from operations (FFO)/gross debt of over 70% and consistently positive free-cash-flow (FCF). The ratings are constrained by the company's somewhat limited business diversification, restricted pricing power resulting from its position in the aircraft production chain and exposure to the cyclical commercial aerospace sector. MTU's liquidity position is solid. At end-Q112 (March 31, 2012), the company had approximately EUR190m in cash/cash equivalents and EUR100m of long-term committed bank lines. Short-term debt was EUR43m, following the maturity of the February 2012 convertible bond, 60% of which was converted to equity. Last-12-months FCF at end-Q112 was EUR37m, below the EUR60m-EUR100m average achieved over the previous three years, as a result of working capital outflow. Fitch believes that, despite further working capital outflow expected in 2012 and 2013, annual FCF will likely remain positive in the short to medium-term. Continuous improvement in FFO generation as well as the convertible bond repayment has led to a lease-adjusted debt/FFO at end-Q112 improving to 0.8x from 1.5x at end-2011. Fitch expects this ratio to revert to its historical average of around 1.5x at end-2012 once MTU increases its stake in the International Aero Engines (IAE) joint venture in Q312. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the group's financial metrics, including such key measures as earnings margins, FFO and gross lease-adjusted leverage, will not change materially in the medium-term. A positive rating action could be triggered by further improvement in leverage and cash generation. Positive rating momentum could also be driven by the group improving its business profile, in particular via diversification into new segments. A negative rating action, although considered unlikely in the short term, could follow a substantial deterioration in the financial profile, especially gross adjusted leverage, resulting from either a change to the group's financial policy or a large debt-financed acquisition. A prolonged period of negative FCF could also result in downward rating pressure. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology", dated 12 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology (New York Ratings Team)