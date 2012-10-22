Oct 22 Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings of
Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), as detailed below, on
Rating Watch Negative:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A';
--Convertible notes 'A';
--Credit facilities 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper (CP) 'F1'.
The placement on Rating Watch follows ADM's Oct. 19, 2012
indicative, non-binding proposal to acquire the outstanding
shares of GrainCorp at A$11.75 per share in cash, subject to
conditions including due diligence, exclusivity and approval by
ADM's Board of Directors. This proposal represents a 33% premium
over GrainCorp's closing stock price on the last business day
preceding the announcement. Based on ADM's proposal, the
enterprise value of the transaction is A$3.3 billion (A$2.7
billion of equity, plus assumed net debt of approximately A$605
million) or USD 3.4 billion at March 31, 2012. ADM also acquired
a 14.9% economic interest in GrainCorp through equity derivative
contracts. GrainCorp's Board is reviewing the proposal. Fitch
will continue to monitor the negotiations between ADM and
GrainCorp and impacts from any potential additional bidders. The
Rating Watch will be resolved when there is further clarity
regarding the transaction, the terms thereof and the pace of
debt reduction following the transaction.
The acquisition of GrainCorp would be complementary to ADM's
existing operations. It would provide ADM with geographic
diversification with leading market positions in Australia.
Graincorp would also enhance ADM's export exposure to Asia.
However, financing for the transaction has not been disclosed,
and is likely to lead to substantially higher leverage, at a
time when the company is already facing downward earnings
pressure in key business lines (discussed below).
ADM's credit ratings are supported by its leading position
in agricultural processing and merchandising, as well as its
position as a leading player in bio-energy. The company's
competitive advantages include its size, scale and
diversification, along with its extensive vertically integrated
origination, processing and logistics network. ADM's strong
liquidity is a key ratings factor due to the inherent earnings
volatility associated with agricultural markets and the working
capital requirement to fund commodity inventories. Changes in
global supply and demand periodically lead to significant swings
in commodity prices and correspondingly, ADM's earnings and cash
flow. However, the company's broad diversification partially
mitigates the impact of this volatility.
Excluding this potential acquisition, Fitch expects that ADM
is likely to continue to face earnings pressure along with
higher working capital usage, which would result in a weaker
credit profile. The U.S. drought accelerated after ADM's June
30, 2012 fiscal year end, leading to swiftly rising agricultural
commodity prices as prospects for the fall U.S. crops
diminished. High commodity prices and smaller fall 2012 harvests
are likely to keep earnings, primarily in ethanol and
Agricultural Services, constrained in the near term and leverage
(not adjusted for readily marketable inventories ) high for
the rating level. Ethanol margins are under pressure, and were
negative for ADM in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2012, as
industry supply continues to exceed demand. Ethanol prices have
not kept pace with high corn prices. Bioproducts, which
primarily consists of ethanol, has contributed a low teens
percentage of ADM's segment operating earnings and Agricultural
Services contributed a low 20's percentage on an average annual
basis since 2004.
The company's free cash flow (FCF; cash flow from operations
less capital expenditures and dividends) for fiscal 2012 was
$987 million, a significant recovery from negative $4 billion in
the prior year which was impacted largely by working capital
usage reflecting the impact of higher agricultural commodity
prices on inventories. Fiscal 2012 FCF benefitted from $1
billion in asset sales through the company's accounts receivable
securitization program.
Agricultural prices are expected to be volatile but
generally trend upward and are likely to result in negative FCF
for ADM in the near term due to net working capital increases.
Continued volatility in agricultural commodity prices is likely
since ending stocks remain relatively tight and long-term global
demand is growing. Fitch expects commodity prices to remain
elevated until stocks are rebuilt, which will take more than one
year given that this severe drought is the worst in decades. If
FCF reverts to negative for longer than 12 to 18 months, Fitch
expects ADM to use additional sources of equity capital or
proceeds from the sale of non-core assets to finance a portion
of its working capital needs. Conversely, if commodity prices
recede significantly, ADM could benefit from reduction in
working capital becoming a greater source of funds.
Fiscal 2012 capital expenditures ramped up again to $1.5
billion, after moderating somewhat to $1.2 billion in the prior
year. ADM plans to reduce capex slightly in the second half of
calendar 2012 to $500 million to $600 million due to near-term
high working capital usage. The company also intends to slow its
pace of share buybacks while leverage and working capital usage
are high. Although ADM still plans to buy back the 14 million
shares (approximately $390 million) to offset the remaining
dilution from its June 2011 equity unit conversion, Fitch
believes ADM would substantially pull back on share repurchases
if this deal is completed. Fitch had previously disclosed that
current ratings factor in Fitch's expectations that ADM be
prudent with its acquisition strategy while unadjusted leverage
remains elevated. Fiscal 2012 acquisitions of $241 million were
modest and similar to the level in the prior year period.
ADM's net sales rose 10% to $89 billion during fiscal 2012
versus the prior year, primarily due to higher average selling
prices. Operating earnings fell 24% to $2 billion, driven by
significantly weaker ethanol results, as well as lower grain
merchandising, handling, oilseeds crushing and origination.
Operating earnings exclude $437 million impairment, exit and
restructuring charges, primarily consisting of a $349 million
impairment on ADM's bio plastics joint venture.
At June 30, 2012, ADM's cash, cash equivalents and
short-term marketable securities were robust at $1.5 billion and
RMI was $7.2 billion after Fitch's discretionary 10% haircut.
RMI is hedged and highly liquid. In addition, ADM had $4.3
billion of undrawn committed credit facilities that supported
its CP program, against which $1.3 billion of CP was issued. In
August 2012, ADM entered into an additional $2 billion credit
facility to support CP borrowings. The company also has a $1
billion off-balance-sheet accounts receivable securitization
program which terminates on June 28, 2013. The program was fully
utilized at fiscal 2012 year end.
Ample liquidity is expected to support ADM's ratings through
periodic earnings volatility and heightened working capital
usage. ADM's total debt with equity credit was $10.3 billion at
June 30, 2012, approximately flat with the heightened debt level
at June 30, 2011. ADM repaid its $1.4 billion floating rate
notes (FRN) that were due Aug. 13, 2012 with funds from
short-term borrowings. The company's next significant long-term
debt maturity is $1.15 billion face amount of convertible senior
notes due Feb. 15, 2014. None of the conditions permitting
conversion of the notes had been satisfied as of June 30, 2012.
In addition to evaluating traditional leverage measures,
Fitch's analysis of agricultural commodity processors takes into
consideration leverage ratios that exclude debt used to finance
RMI. Total debt to operating EBITDA, adjusted for RMI, was 1.1
times (x) for the latest 12 months ended June 30, 2012. On an
unadjusted basis, total debt to operating EBITDA was 3.5x.
Unadjusted leverage is high for the rating level, primarily
reflecting earnings weakness in fiscal 2012. Fitch does not
include cash dividends received from unconsolidated affiliates
in EBITDA, which would reduce leverage by approximately
0.1x-0.2x.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Future developments, that may individually or collectively
lead to a negative rating action include:
Completion of the GrainCorp acquisition on similar terms to
the initial proposal, financed primarily with debt, is likely to
lead to a one notch downgrade.
Separate from this Rating Watch Negative, lack of material
improvement from ADM's recent earnings trends, and debt at
current or higher levels, would put pressure on leverage,
particularly gross leverage.
Future developments, that may nonetheless potentially lead
to a positive rating action include:
The ratings could be affirmed, likely with a Negative
Outlook, if ADM does not complete this acquisition.
The Outlook could return to Stable if earnings rebound
significantly from fiscal 2012 and high commodity prices and
working capital usage moderate materially.