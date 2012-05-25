(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 25 - Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on Foncaixa FTGENCAT 3 FTA
and Foncaixa FTGENCAT 4 FTA as follows:
Foncaixa FTGENCAT 3 FTA:
EUR161.4m class A(G) notes (ISIN ES0337937017): 'AAsf', maintained on RWN
EUR10.7m class B notes (ISIN ES0337937025): 'Asf', maintained on RWN
EUR7.8m class C notes (ISIN ES0337937033): 'BBsf', placed on RWN
EUR6.5m class D notes (ISIN ES0337937041): 'Bsf', placed on RWN
EUR6.5 class E notes (ISIN ES0337937058): affirmed at 'CCsf', assigned RE of 0%
Foncaixa FTGENCAT 4 FTA:
EUR201.3m Series A(G) notes (ISIN ES0338013016): 'A+sf', maintained on RWN
EUR7.6m Series B notes (ISIN ES0338013024): 'BBBsf', placed on RWN
EUR5.7m Series C notes (ISIN ES0338013032): 'BBsf', placed on RWN
EUR5.2 Series D notes (ISIN ES0338013040): affirmed at 'CCCsf', assigned RE of
0%
EUR5.0 Series E notes (ISIN ES0338013057): affirmed at 'CCsf', assigned RE of 0%
Fitch has placed the notes on RWN due to insufficient data provided by the
trustee to the agency to conduct its surveillance analysis. Both transactions
have significant exposure to flexible loans that offer the borrowers an option
of redrawing up to a certain limit. These redraws will not be securitised in the
pool, however if any of the borrower defaults, the recoveries will be divided
between the securitised amount and the additional redraws. Therefore, the
information on the credit limit for each loan is needed to assess the current
collateral values. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN within 90 days.
The class A(G) and B notes of FTGENCAT 3 and series A(G) of FTGENCAT 4 were
previously placed on RWN due to the notes' material exposure to CaixaBank
('A-'/F2/RWN) as remedial actions have not been implemented following its
downgrade (see "Fitch Places Several CaixaBank Deals on Rating Watch Negative"
dated 05 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch notes that even if the
remedial actions are fully implemented, the notes will still be on RWN until the
data issue is resolved.
The affirmations of FTGENCAT 3's class E notes and FTGENCAT 4's series D and E
notes reflects their subordinated position in the capital structure and
vulnerability to defaults.
Sources of information: transaction trustee reports.
