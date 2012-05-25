(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has raised its issue rating to 'CCC' from 'D' on the Hellenic Republic's untendered bonds (governed by foreign law) following the timely payment of principal and interest on some untendered bonds due on May 15, 2012, totaling the equivalent of approximately EUR435 million. Debt issues affected by this rating action pertain to untendered debt from the first quarter of 2012 debt exchange. The 'CCC' rating on these bonds is the same as our issuer credit rating on Greece (see "Ratings On Greece Raised To 'CCC' From Selective Default Following Completion Of Debt Exchange; Outlook Stable," May 2, 2012). At the same time, we note the Greek government has stated that this payment should not be construed as setting a precedent for other untendered debt. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Related Criteria

To From Greece (Hellenic Republic) Senior Unsecured CCC D