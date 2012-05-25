(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has raised
its issue rating to 'CCC' from 'D' on the Hellenic Republic's untendered bonds
(governed by foreign law) following the timely payment of principal and interest
on some untendered bonds due on May 15, 2012, totaling the equivalent of
approximately EUR435 million. Debt issues affected by this rating action pertain
to untendered debt from the first quarter of 2012 debt exchange.
The 'CCC' rating on these bonds is the same as our issuer credit rating on
Greece (see "Ratings On Greece Raised To 'CCC' From Selective Default
Following Completion Of Debt Exchange; Outlook Stable," May 2, 2012).
At the same time, we note the Greek government has stated that this payment
should not be construed as setting a precedent for other untendered debt.
RATINGS LIST
Upgraded
To From
Greece (Hellenic Republic)
Senior Unsecured CCC D
(New York Ratings Team)