Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed BAE Systems Plc's (BAE) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+' and its Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has also affirmed BAE Systems Holdings Inc's notes senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and affirmed its commercial paper programme's Short-term rating at 'F2'. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that BAE will retain broadly stable key financial ratios over the medium term in line with the 'BBB+' rating. The ongoing pressures on defence spending in BAE's two largest markets, the US and the UK, have led to a significant decline in revenue in the past 18 months and bring medium to long term uncertainty over top line growth potential. However, the agency expects BAE to maintain relatively stable financial results, especially its funds from operations (FFO) margin above 10% and FFO adjusted gross leverage around 2.5x, as it did in 2011. The challenging defence spending outlook in the USA and potential for further revenue contraction are compounded by the heightened degree of uncertainty over the group's expected medium term strategy stemming from the recently failed merger talks with European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company N.V. (EADS) ('BBB+'/Positive). Over the coming months, Fitch will watch closely the articulation of the company's business and financial strategy in view of these challenges to ascertain the possible effect on the ratings. Nonetheless, BAE's ratings are supported by the company's solid market positions in the global defence industry, its access to the large US defence market, its prime contracting capability and its large order book, which at H112 (30 June 2012) was GBP40bn and equivalent to 2.4x last 12 months (LTM) revenue. Also supporting the ratings are the robust capital structure and financial flexibility, which are considered solid for the current rating. Over the LTM to 30 June 2012 (H112), BAE's revenue declined to GBP16.9bn, from a peak of GBP21bn in 2010, chiefly as a result of maturing or winding down programmes in the US and the reduction in defence spending in the UK. However, the company's EBITDAR margin has remained stable at 14% as the group was able to anticipate the lower demand in some segments by adjusting its cost structure. The group's H112 LTM core cash generation, as measured by pre-financing FFO to revenue, was also broadly stable at 10.9%, compared with 10.5% in 2011, whilst free cash flow (FCF) to revenue improved to 4% from -0.7% in 2011, although the 2011 result was affected by significant working capital outflows, which are expected to be reversed. Nevertheless, BAE's FCF generation capability is modest for the current rating, although Fitch's base case assumes it will be consistently positive in the short to medium term. The company's H112 LTM FFO lease-adjusted gross leverage was approximately 2.5x, on the fringes of the negative leverage guideline. However, this is mitigated by BAE's robust liquidity position and Fitch's current expectation that gross leverage will improve gradually over the medium to long term to around 2x, a level more in line with the current 'BBB+' rating. As of 30 June 2012, BAE had approximately GBP2.5bn of cash and near cash, while its lease-adjusted new debt was approximately GBP2.3bn. In addition, the company has access to a GBP2bn committed revolving credit line maturing in 2015 and is expected to generate consistent, albeit moderate, positive FCF. Further improving the group's financial flexibility, the issue of a GBP400m 10-year bond in H112, which will be used to pre-finance the company's two bonds maturing in 2014 (GBP100m and USD500m), means that BAE will have no material maturities until 2015, when a USD750m bond matures. The H112 bond raising, like those of 2011, when three bonds totaling US1.25bn were issued, was issued without cross or upstream guarantees from any US-based entities. This makes the bonds structurally subordinated to bonds issued by BAE Systems Holdings Inc, the group's US debt issuing entity, which benefits from a parental guarantee from BAE. Fitch currently does not separate the ratings of these bonds, due to the equal strategic importance of all related group entities at present. However, should the amount of debt issued by any entity without cross or upstream guarantees become disproportionate to its revenue, earnings or asset contribution to the group, future rating separation is possible. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - FFO margin of 11% or better - FCF margin of 7% or better - FFO based lease adjusted gross leverage below 1.5x and a net cash position - FFO fixed charge cover above 7x Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - FFO based lease adjusted gross and net leverage above 2.5x and 1x, respectively - FFO margin below 9% - FFO fixed charge cover below 5x - Large debt-funded acquisitions which place the financial flexibility of the group under pressure