(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed African Export-Import Bank's (Afreximbank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and its Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable. The ratings are primarily based on the short-term and self-liquidating nature of its trade finance loans extended to African banks and corporates. In June 2012, 92% of the loan portfolio was secured, mostly through trade receivables (usually from OECD buyers), but also by bank guarantees or cash. These structured deals, together with a form of preferred creditor status, enable the bank to maintain solid loan quality, with non-performing loans (NPLs) accounting for only 0.5% of gross loans in June 2012. However, Afreximbank retains high, albeit declining, country concentration risk, with Nigerian and Zimbabwean loans together accounting for 54.7% of gross loans at June 2012. Obligor concentration risk is higher than peers, with the five largest borrowers accounting for 137.6% of equity, even if payment risk on these loans is partially transferred to foreign buyers. Growth in operations has been extremely high, increasing by 36% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in 2007-2011 due to growing commodity prices and the withdrawal of international commercial banks from Africa since 2009. Consequently, and in the absence of significant fresh capital since 2007, the Basel II capital adequacy ratio (CAR) fell from 44.7% at end-2007 to 20% in June 2012, and leverage increased to 397%, above peers. The bank anticipates that it will raise about USD500m paid-in capital from 2013, nearly doubling its capital base, to grow activity by more than 20% a year in coming years while meeting its self-imposed Basel II CAR threshold of 20%. Given the recent deterioration in the bank's capitalisation in the context of exceptional growth in activity, Fitch deems this capital increase and the bank's compliance with the CAR threshold necessary for Afreximbank to retain its investment-grade status. Liquidity is adequate: even if balance sheet liquidity is moderate, with treasury assets covering 22% of total assets at June 2012, most loans remain short-term and the bank has access to undrawn credit lines, which more than covered short-term liabilities at end-2011. Contrary to most multilateral development banks, Afreximbank is a profit-oriented institution that distributes around one-fifth of its net income in dividends. It has been consistently profitable since inception in 1993. Profitability remains strong compared to peers, with return on average equity reaching 12% in 2011, thanks to an adequate pricing strategy, an efficient cost structure but also lower loan loss provisioning than peers. Shareholder support is limited. The 124 public and private shareholders have paid 40% of their capital commitment; the remaining share, USD254m in June 2012, can be called by the bank in case of need. Willingness to support has historically been strong, but ability to do so remains moderate, despite the presence of highly-rated shareholders such as the African Development Bank ('AAA'). The capital increase will not bring in additional callable capital and should dilute the shareholding structure. A further deterioration in capitalisation and leverage, related to sustained growth in operations associated to delays in the capital increase, would be detrimental to the rating. Also, asset quality deterioration, illustrated by a material rise in NPLs, would exert downward pressure on the ratings. Conversely, a deceleration in the pace of growth in activity associated with the capital increase, leading to a structural improvement in capitalisation would lead to an upgrade of the rating. Also, a decline in the concentration level of the loan portfolio would be beneficial to the ratings. Afreximbank is a specialised supranational development finance institution, established in 1993 to finance and promote trade between African countries and between Africa and the rest of the world. It operates as a profit-oriented institution with a focus on the private sector. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)