(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Negative/B
SACP bb
Anchor bbb-
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 1
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Banco de Sabadell S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Negative/B BB+/Watch Neg/B
Certificate Of Deposit BB+/B BB+/Watch Neg/B
Senior Unsecured BB+ BB+/Watch Neg
Subordinated B+ B+/Watch Neg
Preferred Stock B- B-/Watch Neg
Sabadell International Capital Ltd.
Subordinated* B+ B+/Watch Neg
Ratings Affirmed
Banco de Sabadell S.A.
Commercial Paper B
*Guaranteed by Banco de Sabadell S.A.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)