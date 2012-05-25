(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Negative/B SACP bb Anchor bbb- Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 1 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 1 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Spain Banking Sector Review, May 25, 2012

-- BICRA On Spain Maintained At Group 5, Economic Risk Score Revised To '6' Following Sovereign Downgrade, May 25, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From Banco de Sabadell S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Negative/B BB+/Watch Neg/B Certificate Of Deposit BB+/B BB+/Watch Neg/B Senior Unsecured BB+ BB+/Watch Neg Subordinated B+ B+/Watch Neg Preferred Stock B- B-/Watch Neg Sabadell International Capital Ltd. Subordinated* B+ B+/Watch Neg Ratings Affirmed Banco de Sabadell S.A. Commercial Paper B *Guaranteed by Banco de Sabadell S.A. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)