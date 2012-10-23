Overview
-- U.S.-based higher-education program provider Laureate Education Inc.
is putting in place a $350 million senior unsecured note due 2019 as an add-on
to the July transaction.
-- The company plans to use proceeds from the note offering to refinance
existing debt.
-- We are affirming our 'CCC+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating
of '6' on the unsecured notes due 2019, and affirming our 'B' corporate credit
rating on the company.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that despite high debt
leverage, the company should experience positive operating trends over the
near term given growth in education overseas.
Rating Action
On Oct. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed the issue-level
rating on Baltimore, Md.-based Laureate Education Inc.'s $700 million
unsecured notes due 2019 ($350 million add-on to the existing issue) at 'CCC+'
(two notches below our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company) with a
recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%)
recovery for bondholders in the event of a payment default. Laureate will use
the proceeds to refinance existing debt.
At the same time, we affirmed our existing ratings on Laureate, including the
'B' corporate credit rating. The rating outlook is stable.
Rationale
The corporate credit rating reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that
Laureate's debt leverage will remain high, reflecting the company's
acquisition orientation and high capital spending on growth. We expect debt
leverage to remain in the low-6x area at the end of 2012. We view Laureate's
business risk profile as "weak," based on our criteria, because of the risks
inherent in undertaking its rapid overseas expansion, which involves
considerable execution risk, country risk, and currency risk, in our view. The
company has a "highly leveraged" financial profile, in our view, because of
high debt leverage and limited cash flow generation relative to total debt
burden.
Laureate's goal, broadly, is to acquire international educational
institutions, including turnaround situations in their markets, improve their
curriculum, and raise enrollment levels. The company periodically acquires
underperforming schools operating at low profitability, which can depress
EBITDA and its EBITDA margin. We view business execution related to Laureate's
rapid growth as a key risk. Laureate earns about half of its revenues, and a
slightly higher percentage of EBITDA, in Mexico, Chile, and Brazil, where
postsecondary enrollment is rising faster than in the U.S. International
schools also face a lower degree of regulation than their U.S. for-profit
education peers today but we see a risk that this could change over time. Even
without rigorous regulation, Laureate is also exposed to student loan credit
risk in Chile and Brazil.
Under our base-case scenario for the remainder of 2012, we expect revenue and
EBITDA growth to occur at a high-single-digit and flat- to low-single-digit
percent rate, respectively. We expect continued enrollment growth as a result
of demand for education overseas that could be offset by cost pressure in
Latin America and a negative currency impact if the U.S. dollar continues to
strengthen. We expect the portfolio of international schools to continue to
grow, but that growth could decelerate slightly in 2013. Based on the above in
2013, we have assumed flat- to low-single-digit percent growth in revenue and
EBTIDA. We expect the EBITDA margin to decline over the balance of 2012
because of cost pressure it experienced in the Latin American business in the
first half of the year, and that these pressures could continue through 2013.
The revenue base has continued to expand through acquisitions and
low-double-digit percent organic enrollment growth. In the seasonally
important second quarter, revenue rose roughly 3%. EBITDA fell 2% primarily as
a result of a negative currency impact. Excluding the currency impact and
other one-time items, revenue and EBITDA would have increased roughly 12%.
Over the same period, new enrollments grew 13% while total enrollments grew
12%, a much faster rate than their U.S. counterparts that are currently
experiencing significant enrollment and revenue declines. Over the last 12
months, the EBITDA margin declined to 16.8% from roughly 18.5% for the same
period last year, primarily due to a negative currency impact.
We expect leverage to remain in the high-5x to low-6x area and interest
coverage to remain in the high-1x area in 2012, resulting from modest EBITDA
growth that is largely offset by future debt-financed acquisitions. Credit
measures are exposed to volatility in exchange rates and country risk because
the company generates roughly three-quarters of its EBITDA outside the U.S.
Debt to EBITDA pro forma for the refinancing (capitalizing Laureate's large,
off-balance-sheet operating lease commitments and including put options held
by the minority owners in the company's Latin American schools) increased to
6.3x for the period ended June 30, 2012, from 6.1x at the same period last
year, as debt modestly increased over the period while EBITDA was relatively
flat. Debt leverage, though still high, is lower than the over-8x level at the
time of the 2007 leveraged buyout. Leverage is in line with our indicative
financial risk threshold of more than 5x, which we associate with a highly
leveraged financial profile. EBITDA coverage of interest pro forma for the
transaction was still low, at 1.8x in the quarter ended June 30, 2012,
minimally worse than 1.9x in the same quarter last year due to higher interest
expense as a result of more debt.
We expect EBITDA conversion to discretionary cash flow to remain modest or
negative over the next 12 months, as increased capital expenditures necessary
to support growth continue to offset growing operating cash flow. The company
generated minimal discretionary cash flow in 2011 and used all cash flow from
operations for growth-related capital expenditures over the last 12 months. In
the second quarter on a last-12-months' basis, discretionary cash flow swung
negative because of the timing of cash taxes paid, higher cash interest
expense, and a level of capital expenditures higher than funds from
operations.
Liquidity
Laureate has "adequate" sources of liquidity, in our view, to cover its needs
over the next 12 to 24 months, even in the event of moderate unforeseen EBITDA
declines. Our assessment of Laureate's liquidity profile incorporates the
following:
-- We expect the company's sources to cover uses for the upcoming 12 to
24 months by 1.2x.
-- We expect net sources would be positive, even with a 20% drop in
EBITDA over the next 12 months.
-- The credit facility contains no maintenance financial covenants.
-- The company has the capacity to absorb high-impact, low-probability
shocks over the coming 12 months, in our view.
-- In our opinion, the company has a generally satisfactory standing in
the credit markets.
Liquidity sources include pro forma cash balances of $516.8 million on June
30, 2012, and pro forma availability $275 million under the $350 million
revolving credit facility. Laureate's flexibility benefits from the absence of
maintenance financial covenants in the U.S. credit agreement. We believe the
company is still pursuing acquisitions and organic growth, which is likely to
keep financial risk high and could consume cash balances.
Debt maturities include $260 million 10% senior notes that mature in August
2015. There is a contingent maturity of the credit facilities in May 2015 if
Laureate has more than $250 million outstanding or roughly 33% of the cash
coupon and PIK toggle notes due Aug. 15, 2015, 91 days prior to their stated
maturity and if net total leverage does not decline from its current level to
under 5x. The proposed transaction will refinance this maturity and eliminate
the springing maturity risk.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Laureate to be published as soon as possible following this report.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Laureate's debt
leverage will remain largely unchanged from currently steep levels, and that
liquidity will remain adequate, provided that acquisitions proceed at a
measured pace. We regard an upgrade or downgrade as unlikely over the near
term. We could lower the rating if there is a reversal in recent operating
trends and negative discretionary cash flow does not significantly narrow to
less than approximately negative $25 million on a consistent basis. More
specifically, this could occur if EBITDA falls by 20% over the next 12 months.
Factors that could lead to such a decline include a drop in campus-based
enrollment, competitive pricing, unfavorable exchange-rate fluctuations, an
ineffective integration of acquisitions, potential economic and political
instability in countries where the company operates, or, more likely, a
combination of these factors.
An upgrade, which we view as unlikely over the next 12 to 18 months, would
require the company to meaningfully improve operating performance, post
consistently positive discretionary cash flow, and establish debt leverage
below 6x on a sustainable basis.
