Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings believes AT&T Inc.'s (AT&T) proposed contribution of preferred equity interests in its wireless business to its master pension trust has a positive effect on the company's credit profile in the long term. Pro forma for the $9.5 billion contribution, the company's Dec. 31, 2011 pension obligations would approach full funding status. The value of the contribution exceeds AT&T's minimum required contributions to the plan for 2013 and for a number of later years. Fitch's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on AT&T is 'A' and the Rating Outlook is Stable. AT&T has filed a request with the U.S. Department of Labor for an exemption from the prohibited transaction provisions of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA). If granted an exemption, AT&T intends to contribute perpetual preferred membership interests of AT&T Mobility II LLC (Mobility), AT&T's wireless business, to the SBC Master Pension Trust. Approval is anticipated before the end of 2013. The preferred interests currently have a fair market value of $9.5 billion as estimated by an independent fiduciary. At Dec. 31, 2011, AT&T's pension plans were underfunded by $10.2 billion on a generally accepted accounting principle (GAAP) basis. On a pro forma basis for the preferred contribution, the pension plans would be approximately 99% funded, a material improvement from the actual funding percentage of 82% on Dec. 31, 2011. The pension plans will benefit from the approximately $560 million in annual distributions to be paid on the preferred interests to the pension plans. To ensure the distributions are made on the preferred interests, if the distributions are in arrears, Mobility may not transfer cash to AT&T by any means, and AT&T will not be permitted to pay dividends on or repurchase its common stock AT&T has estimated that its minimum required contribution for 2013 under the current pension funding regulations would approximate $300 million. The 2013 contribution was materially reduced as a result of legislation enacted in mid-2012, 'Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century' (MAP-21). In the absence of the preferred interest contribution, Fitch believes under current assumptions future cash contributions by AT&T to its pension plans would likely increase significantly over time in view of the $10.2 billion underfunding at yearend 2011. There are certain put/call features attached to the preferred interest to be contributed to the pension plans. Fitch notes that there could be cash outflows associated with either a put or a call in future years, as well as under changes of control provisions. Under a put, AT&T has the flexibility to settle the acquisition of the interests in installments, and under either a put or call, AT&T may use cash, shares of AT&T common stock, or a combination of both to settle the obligation. Fitch believes AT&T is unlikely to exercise the call in the near-term as the issuance of common equity or debt (to raise cash) to settle the call would void the intent of the proposed transaction (i.e., the funding gap could be closed today through cash and/or common stock contributions today rather than several years hence). In Fitch's opinion, the proposed transaction is a long-term incremental positive for AT&T's credit profile. The proposed $9.5 billion contribution and annual distributions will have material cash tax benefits, particularly in 2013 when the initial contribution is made. Future cash flow flexibility is enhanced, as Fitch believes the transaction significantly reduces the risk of large and volatile annual cash funding requirements. Minimum funding requirements, in the absence of the transaction, would likely be well in excess of the $560 million annual distribution on the preferred interest, given the company's plans were underfunded by $10.2 billion at yearend 2011. Fitch believes the positive aspects of the transaction offset the principal negative aspect of the transaction. The contribution of the preferred interest creates a debt-like obligation that, in the event the independent trustee exercised the put, could require AT&T to purchase the preferred interests. This risk is mitigated by AT&T's option to minimize the use of cash to settle the put by using AT&T common shares in whole or in part, as well as spreading out payment over three annual installments (except under a change in control). Additionally, the only circumstances in which the exercise of the put could be accelerated prior to a seven-year period after the close of the transaction would lead to a review of AT&T's whether or not the transaction is completed: 1) a change of control of Mobility, or 2) if Mobility's debt-to-total capitalization exceeds that of AT&T (signifying a weakening wireless business). From the perspective of AT&T's pension plans, the contribution will result in approximately 18% of the plans assets being invested in the preferred interests of Mobility, a relatively high level of concentration in a single asset. This risk is mitigated by the prior claim on Mobility by the pension plan trust relative to AT&T's equity interests, and Mobility's position as AT&T's strongest asset and primary source of cash flow. The U.S. Department of Labor is not expected to rule on AT&T's application until 2013, and it is possible some of the terms and conditions regarding the transaction could be modified. Fitch will evaluate any material changes and the effect on AT&T's credit profile around the close of the transaction.