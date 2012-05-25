(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On May 25, 2012, we affirmed our 'A-/A-2' ratings on Banco Santander
S.A. (Santander). The outlook remains negative. We also removed the
subordinated and preferred ratings on Santander from CreditWatch negative.
-- We view Santander Holdings U.S.A. (SHUSA) as "highly strategic" (as
our criteria define the term) to Santander.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' ratings on SHUSA and its subsidiary,
Sovereign Bank, and removing the subordinated and preferred ratings from
CreditWatch negative.
-- The negative outlook on SHUSA and Sovereign Bank reflects the negative
outlook on Santander.
Rating Action
On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2'
long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Santander Holdings U.S.A. Inc.
(SHUSA) and its subsidiary, Sovereign Bank. The outlook on the long-term
ratings remains negative. At the same time, we removed the subordinated and
preferred ratings on the companies from CreditWatch, where they were placed
with negative implications on April 30, 2012.
Rationale
The rating actions on SHUSA and Sovereign Bank follow our affirmation of the
ratings on the parent, Banco Santander S.A. (Santander), on May 25. We
consider these rating actions linked--consistent with our group methodology
criteria--because we view SHUSA as "highly strategic" to its parent. SHUSA's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) remains 'bbb'.
We affirmed our ratings on Santander following our review of the wider
implications of our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain
(BBB+/Negative/A-2) for the Spanish banking sector. Consequently, we have
maintained our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Spain at
group '5', but we revised our economic risk score to '6' from '5'.
The subordinated and preferred ratings on SHUSA and Sovereign were affirmed
and removed from CreditWatch, in line with the actions on the subordinated and
preferred ratings on the parent, which followed our review of Spain's banking
industry.
Outlook
The negative outlook on SHUSA mirrors the negative outlook on Santander,
which, in turn, reflects the negative outlook on the long-term sovereign
credit rating on Spain. We seldom rate financial institutions above the
foreign currency rating on the country where the institution is domiciled. If
we do rate the financial institution above the sovereign, as we currently do
with Santander, the maximum difference for European Union countries according
to our criteria is one notch, unless the sovereign credit rating is 'B-' or
lower, reflecting our view of the interconnection between a banking system and
the related sovereign. Because we view SHUSA and Sovereign Bank as highly
strategic subsidiaries of Santander, any downgrade of the parent could lead to
corresponding downgrades of these subsidiaries.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Bank Holding Company Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2
Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2
SACP bbb
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support +1
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Related Criteria And Research
-- Research Update: Spain-Based Banco Santander S.A. And Some
Subsidiaries Ratings Affirmed After Spanish Banking Review; Outlook Negative,
May 25, 2012
-- Negative Rating Actions On 16 Spanish Banks Following Sovereign
Downgrade, April 30, 2012
-- Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook
Negative, April 26, 2012
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology and Assumptions,
November 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology, Nov. 1, 2011
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Santander Holdings U.S.A Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2
Senior Unsecured BBB+
Commercial Paper A-2
Sovereign Bank
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2
Certificate Of Deposit
Local Currency BBB+/A-2
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
To From
Santander Holdings U.S.A. Inc.
Preferred Stock BB+ BB+/Watch Neg
Sovereign Bank
Subordinated BBB BBB/Watch Neg
Sovereign Capital Trust I
Preferred Stock BB+ BB+/Watch Neg
Sovereign Capital Trust II
Preferred Stock BB+ BB+/Watch Neg
Sovereign Capital Trust IV
Preferred Stock BB+ BB+/Watch Neg
Sovereign Capital Trust VI
Preferred Stock BB+ BB+/Watch Neg
Sovereign Real Estate Investment Trust
Preferred Stock BB+ BB+/Watch Neg
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)