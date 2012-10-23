Oct 23 - RadioShack's decline in operating income has become progressively more pronounced over the past five quarters, leading to its first quarterly loss in EBITDA within the past five years. Fitch Ratings believes results have been disappointing due in particular to margin pressure on the mobility business, which is the company's largest segment. The recent departure of its CEO has exacerbated a lack of stability, with no apparent catalyst to stabilize or improve operations. RadioShack's comparable store sales were negative 1.6% in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2012 and have been negative in five of the past seven quarters. We expect EBITDA for 2012 to be in the $50 million to $60 million range, from $284 million in 2011 and $444 million in 2010. We believe this will be RadioShack's new baseline EBITDA, as any improvement will require stealing substantial market share from its competitors. However, this is unlikely in any of their three segments for several reasons. The company's Mobility segment (over 50% of sales) is being driven by iPhone sales, which push segment margins lower in a business that already carries low margins. Since we do not expect the smartphone mix to shift away from the ever popular iPhone, it is unlikely that margins have much room for improvement. 2012 was the first year that RadioShack offered the iPhone from the three major carriers. The Signature segment accounts for about 30% of sales, which includes accessories (including mobile-related products such as headphones) and power and technical products and generates healthy margins. However, we do not expect more than modest gains for this business, as sales trend in the low single digits. The Consumer Electronics segment (20% of sales) plays in an intensely competitive environment where consumers are very price sensitive and continue to shift their purchases online. Additionally, RadioShack's smaller footprint does not allow it to carry the breadth of products that would make it competitive versus other brick and mortar and online channels. As a result, this segment is expected to remain under significant pressure, with sales down 20% in 2011 and 24% year to date. At an expected EBITDA level of $50 million to $60 million for 2012, liquidity (between cash on hand and approximately $390 million availability on its revolver) is anticipated to reach approximately $750 million to $800 million by year end (versus just over $1 billion at the end of 2011). This is pro forma for the complete refinancing and paydown of the $375 million convertible bonds due August 2013 and the $73 million tax refund the company expects to receive this year. While liquidity looks strong, RadioShack will have to increasingly fund its operations and seasonal working capital needs by drawing down on its cash and credit facility. Considering the headwinds the company faces, we expect it will be challenging to maintain a $50 million to $60 million EBITDA run rate going forward. Even at that level, the company would be yielding negative free cash flow of approximately $60 million to $75 million annually (after deducting for capital expenditures of $80 million, interest expense of $40 million to $45 million, and assuming no change in working capital). Given expectations that the business and the resulting EBITDA and free cash flow could deteriorate from current levels, liquidity will likely be further pressured. We believe EBITDA could turn negative in 2013 if gross margins trend to the 36% range (from a latest 12 month level of 38.3%) on a low single-digit comp store sales decline, based on the shifting mix toward mobility, which carries significantly lower margins than the signature business. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.