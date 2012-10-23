Oct 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has raised its ratings on Residential Reinsurance 2011 Ltd. Series 2011-I (Res Re 2011) class 5 notes to 'BB-(sf)' from 'B(sf) and Residential Reinsurance 2012 Ltd. Series 2012-I (Res Re 2012) class 5 notes to 'BB(sf)' from 'BB-(sf)', and removed each series from CreditWatch. We lowered these ratings on July 18, 2012, and placed them on CreditWatch with negative implications. We updated the CreditWatch status on Oct. 5, 2012. Founded in 1997, Residential Reinsurance is an ongoing natural peril catastrophe bond program sponsored by United Services Automobile Assn. (AA+/Neg/--). Each class of notes covers annual aggregate losses from hurricanes, earthquakes, severe thunderstorms, winter storms, and wildfires. The current risk period began on June 1, 2012. When we took our initial rating actions, two severe thunderstorms had already occurred (catastrophe series 77 and 78), resulting in ultimate net loss estimates of $95 million and $45 million, respectively. A third event had also occurred (catastrophe series 83), but it was too early to obtain a loss estimate. Since then, the loss estimate related to catastrophe series 78 declined to less than the franchise deductible amount of $50 million, therefore this is no longer a covered event for either issuance. The loss estimate from catastrophe series 83 was set at $92 million, while the loss estimates from Hurricane Isaac were also determined to be less than the franchise deductible. Total covered loss estimates from the two covered catastrophic events (77 and 83) are $187 million. When we lowered the ratings on the notes in July, we indicated that there was the potential for a ratings upgrade if covered losses did not increase-and that is what occurred. We have received updated information from catastrophe risk modeler, AIR Worldwide Corp., regarding the probability of attachment for each class of notes for the remainder of the risk period. We applied adjustments to the warm sea-surface temperature results to reflect that the probability of attachment may be greater than anticipated. We then assigned the rating by selecting the next rating category below this adjusted probability of attachment from our insurance-linked securities default table. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Residential Re 2011, Residential Re 2012 Notes Downgraded, Placed On CreditWatch Negative, Oct. 5, 2012 -- Residential Reinsurance 2011 And 2012 Ltd. Class 5 Notes Remain On CreditWatch Negative, July 18, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating Natural Catastrophe Bonds, May. 12, 2009 RATINGS LIST Ratings Upgraded/Off CreditWatch To From Residential Reinsurance 2011 Ltd. Series 2011-I Class 5 BB-(sf) B(sf)/Watch/Neg Residential Reinsurance 2012 Ltd. Series 2012-I Class 5 BB(sf) BB-(sf)/Watch Neg Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.