(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 25 () - Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BB(exp)' rating to Banco Pine S.A.'s (Pine) upcoming issue of Swiss franc denominated (CHF) senior unsecured notes with a maturity of two and a half years (30 months). The notes will be issued through Pine's Grand Cayman Branch; the amount of the notes will be for approximately CHF 100,000,000, and the interest rate will be set at the time of the issuance. Principal will mature in December 2014, and interest payments will be made in December 2012 and annually commencing in June 2013. The net proceeds will be used by Pine for to support its lending activity. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The expected rating assigned to Banco Pine's new issuance corresponds to the Fitch's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for the bank and ranks equal with other senior unsecured debt. Pine's long-term local currency IDR of 'BB' with a Stable Rating Outlook,and its long-term foreign currency IDR of 'BB' are driven by the bank's strengths. These include Pine's continued diversification of its funding profile, its good asset and liability management allied with a good liquidity position which supports a consistent profitability, good asset quality and strong capitalization ratios Founded in 1997, Banco Pine is a midsized bank which focuses on the upper-middle and lower corporate segments. The bank is controlled by Noberto Pinheiro and has been listed on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange since 2007. Contact: Primary Analyst Eduardo Ribas Associate Director +55-11-4504-2213 Fitch Ratings Brazil Ltda Alameda Santos,700 Seventh Floor Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil Secondary Analyst Robert Stoll Director +1-212-908-9155 Committee Chairperson Ed Thompson +1-212-908-0364 Senior Director Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.

Criteria

Regulatory

Form NRSRO

Terms Of Use

Endorsement Policy

Privacy Policy

Code of Ethics

Site Index

Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Tools Products and Services Fitch Training (New York Ratings Team)