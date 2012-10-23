(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Banco de La Provincia de Buenos Aires S.A. (BPBA) continues to operate as one of the largest financial institutions in Argentina, with significant market share and an important public policy role. -- We are affirming our 'B' global scale rating on BPBA. -- The negative outlook on BPBA reflects the negative rating outlook on the Province of Buenos Aires. Rating Action On Oct. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' global scale rating on Banco de La Provincia de Buenos Aires S.A. (BPBA). The outlook remains negative. The stand-alone credit profile of the bank is 'bb-'. Rationale The rating on BPBA is based on the company's "strong" (as our criteria define the term) business position, "very weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "above average" funding, and "strong" liquidity. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Argentina is 'bb-'. Our economic risk score for Argentina is '8', reflecting our view that increasing inflation and weaker fiscal and external balances will continue to limit Argentina's policy flexibility. Increasing inflation affects the country's competitiveness and shortens the planning horizon for economic agents in the country. Our industry risk score for Argentina is '8', reflecting our belief that Argentina's banking system regulations are more relaxed than international standards and its banks face weak retail depositor confidence and a very short-term domestic customer deposit base. At the same time, the country has a narrow capital market and limited access to external debt capital markets. We continue to view the likelihood of extraordinary support from the Province of Buenos Aires (foreign and local currency ratings B/Negative/--) as "very high," in accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities. This likelihood is based on two factors: -- BPBA's "very important" role in promoting the development of certain economic segments in the province, including the bank's important public policy role serving as a fiscal agent to the province and its status as a significant player in Argentina's financial system; and -- The "very strong" link between BPBA and the province, given the bank's ownership structure, under which the province provides a direct guarantee of the bank's liabilities. Given the difficult economic scenario for the Republic of Argentina (unsolicited foreign and local currency ratings B/Negative/B) and the close relationship between the bank and the government, the rating on BPBA is constrained by the rating on the province. Therefore, the issuer credit rating is two notches lower than the SACP because we don't believe the bank meets the conditions specified under our criteria to be rated higher than our 'B' ratings on the Province of Buenos Aires and Argentina. We consider BPBA's business position as "strong," given the bank's significant market share, branch network presence, and stable customer base. BPBA has a significant participation in Argentina's financial system, ranking as the second largest bank by assets and deposits (with 7.3% and 8.3% of market share, respectively) and the sixth largest by loans (with 6.2% of market share). The bank has been in operation since 1822 and, as a financial agent of the provincial government, it benefits from a broad and stable portfolio of clients and diversified sources of revenues. BPBA has a large distribution network in the province, and the bank receives captive clients, mostly state employees and retirees, as well as low cost deposits from the provincial public sector. The bank offers a wide variety of products that cover several economic sectors to individuals and corporations, which accounted for 65% and 35% of its total credit portfolio as of June 2012. The bank also focuses on helping to develop basic industries in the province and the regional economy. BPBA is geographically restricted to operate in the province of Buenos Aires--the largest province in the country. The bank's capital and earnings remains "very weak," in our view. Our assessment reflects the bank's small capital base relative to its exposure, despite its efforts to increase capital levels through the capitalization of earnings. BPBA currently is not required to comply with minimum capital requirements, which explains why the bank is allowed to operate with such low capital base. Our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for BPBA for 2012 is less than 3%, which positions the bank in the "very weak" range according to our criteria. We expect our RAC ratio to remain in the 2%-3% range during the next two years, given our expectations for the bank's exposure growth and internal capital generation, which may not be able to keep up with the bank's credit growth. In addition, we do not expect the province, which is the bank's sole owner, to provide any capital injections except under a stressed scenario. We continue to view BPBA's risk positions as "adequate." The bank has a well-diversified credit portfolio in terms of customers, single-name concentration, and economic sectors. Furthermore, the bank's nonperforming loans have been improving in the last five years and represented 1.9% of the total credit portfolio as of June 2012, comparing favorably with its peers'. Although BPBA has been growing at a fast pace in the past two years, its core business remains the same, with no significant changes in types of exposure and strong growth in its deposit base. BPBA has "above average" funding and "strong" liquidity, in our view. The former assessment is based on the bank's role as a financial agent of the provincial government, which allows it to benefit from the province's large portfolio of state employees and retirees, both of which provide a very stable source of deposits. Furthermore, besides BPBA's large branch network, which allows it to capture retail deposits, the bank receives deposits from the provincial public sector and all of the deposits of the judicial system, which are both stable and low-cost sources of funding. The bank's loan to deposit ratio of 55% is good, in our view, compared with the system average, and core customer deposits represent 98.7% of the total funding base. BPBA is the second largest bank by deposits in the Argentina's financial system. The bank's liquidity is "strong," in our view, with liquid assets covering 56% of the private sector deposits, 45% of total deposits, and 54% of the deposits that mature within one month. Outlook The negative outlook on BPBA reflects the rating outlook on the Province of Buenos Aires, since the bank's issuer credit rating is capped two notches below its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'bb-'. A negative rating action on the parent would trigger similar rating action on BPBA. Conversely, if we revised the rating outlook on the province to stable, we would take a similar rating action on bank. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating B/Negative/-- SACP bb- Anchor bb- Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Very Weak (-2) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Above Average and Strong (+1) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors -2 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Banco de la Provincia de Buenos Aires S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating B/Negative/-- Certificate of Deposit raA Argentine Rating Scale raA/Negative/raA-1