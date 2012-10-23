Oct 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Target Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1) are not affected by the company's recently announced sale of its credit card portfolio to TD Bank Group. Target expects to receive an amount equal to the gross value of the outstanding receivables at the time of closing of this transaction; Target had $5.9 billion in credit card receivables as of July 28, 2012.

Target indicated that it plans to deploy about 90% of the net transaction proceeds to reduce debt while using the remaining 10% to repurchase shares. The proposed transaction and debt reduction target are in line with our expectations for a moderate financial policy. Pro forma for the transaction we expect total debt to EBITDA to be about 2.1x in fiscal 2013 and we expect debt leverage to remain at about this level in fiscal 2014.