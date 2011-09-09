UPDATE 3-Boutique bank Moelis wins advisory role for mammoth Saudi IPO
* New York bank worked for years to win a Saudi Aramco role (Adds share reaction, details on Moelis' role)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) CHICAGO, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AAA' ratings and Stable Outlooks on 11 U.S. utility tariff bond transactions. A full rating list is shown below. The transactions are performing within expectations, with levels of outstanding principal amounts in-line with their targeted amortization schedules. The true-up mechanism in each transaction is performing as expected, providing adequate credit support for all outstanding classes. Fitch has affirmed the following classes: CenterPoint Energy Restoration Bond Company, LLC --Class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. CenterPoint Energy Transition Bond Company, LLC --Class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. CenterPoint Energy Energy Transition Bond Company II, LLC --Class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-5 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Detroit Edison Securitization Funding, LLC Series 2001-1 --Class A-5 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-6 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Entergy Texas Restoration Funding, LLC --Class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Massachusetts RRB Special Purpose Trust WMECO-1 --Class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. MPC Natural Gas Funding Trust --Class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Oncor Electric Delivery [TXEFHO.UL] Transition Bond Company LLC Series 2004-1 --Class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. PE Environmental Funding, LLC Series B --Class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. PG&E Energy Recovery Funding LLC Series 2005-1 --Class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-5 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. PG&E Energy Recovery Funding LLC Series 2005-2 --Class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Du Trieu Senior Director +1-312-368-2091 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Eugene Kushnir Analyst +1-212-908-0830 Committee Chairperson Bradley Sohl Senior Director +1-312-368-3127 (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))
* VW stands by turnaround plan for core brand (Adds VW comment, detail, background and shares)
ROME, Feb 8 New tests carried out on Fiat Chrysler (FCA) vehicles during Italy's emission-cheating investigation have found no illegal engine software, Italy's Transport Minister Graziano Delrio said on Wednesday.