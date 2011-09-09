(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) CHICAGO, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AAA' ratings and Stable Outlooks on 11 U.S. utility tariff bond transactions. A full rating list is shown below. The transactions are performing within expectations, with levels of outstanding principal amounts in-line with their targeted amortization schedules. The true-up mechanism in each transaction is performing as expected, providing adequate credit support for all outstanding classes. Fitch has affirmed the following classes: CenterPoint Energy Restoration Bond Company, LLC --Class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. CenterPoint Energy Transition Bond Company, LLC --Class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. CenterPoint Energy Energy Transition Bond Company II, LLC --Class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-5 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Detroit Edison Securitization Funding, LLC Series 2001-1 --Class A-5 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-6 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Entergy Texas Restoration Funding, LLC --Class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Massachusetts RRB Special Purpose Trust WMECO-1 --Class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. MPC Natural Gas Funding Trust --Class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Oncor Electric Delivery [TXEFHO.UL] Transition Bond Company LLC Series 2004-1 --Class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. PE Environmental Funding, LLC Series B --Class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. PG&E Energy Recovery Funding LLC Series 2005-1 --Class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-5 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. PG&E Energy Recovery Funding LLC Series 2005-2 --Class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Du Trieu Senior Director +1-312-368-2091 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Eugene Kushnir Analyst +1-212-908-0830 Committee Chairperson Bradley Sohl Senior Director +1-312-368-3127 (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))