(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) NEW YORK, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 13 classes of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Securities COMM 2010-C1 commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The affirmations are due to stable performance of the collateral and sufficient credit enhancement to the Fitch-rated classes. As of the August 2011 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has paid down 0.85% to $849.4 million from $856.6 million at issuance. The transaction is collateralized by 42 loans and 63 underlying properties. As of August 2011, no loans were in specially servicing. The largest loan in the pool is the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls (14.3%), which is secured by a 525,663 square foot (sf) outlet center with a diverse tenant mix located in Niagara Falls, NY. The loan was assumed in July 2011 and is now sponsored by The Macerich Company. Tenant sales and occupancy have both improved since issuance. In addition, servicer-reported 2010 net operating income (NOI) improved modestly year-over-year. While rollover is fairly evenly distributed over the next 10 years, the largest rollover concentrations occur in 2014 and 2015 when approximately 18% and 17% of the space rolls, respectively. As of the August 2011 remittance, approximately $4.3 million remained in a tenant improvement/leasing commission (TI/LC) reserve. Fitch expects the loan could default at its eventual maturity, as it did not pass Fitch's refinance test, but no losses were modeled on the loan. The second largest loan in the pool is the Scottsdale Quarter Ground Lease (8.1%), which is secured by 14.5 acres of land leased to Scottsdale Quarter, an open-air lifestyle center located in Scottsdale, AZ. The improvements that sit on the collateral land consist of two phases of retail and office space totaling 529,664 sf. Approximately 70% of the space consists of retail and the remaining 30% office. The improvements are on a 99-year ground lease that commenced in December 2006. The ground lease payment is the sole source of cash flow available to pay debt service. However, in the event of a default on the ground lease payment, the ground lessor has the right to foreclose on the improvements, which would provide material additional value. The 12th largest loan in the pool, the Bridgewater Campus (2.8%), is a Fitch loan of concern. The loan is secured by a 473,909-sf business complex consisting of seven office and research and development buildings located in Somerset County in Northern New Jersey. The property is situated alongside the Raritan River, which experienced severe flooding following record rainfall from Hurricane Irene. The property sits on the north bank of the Raritan, with Manville situated immediately to the river's south. Manville has been widely reported as one of the most affected areas in New Jersey from flooding. Fitch has contacted the servicer to obtain an update on the property's condition and is awaiting a response. Fitch stressed the cash flow of the loans by applying a 5% reduction to the most recent year-end NOI and applying an adjusted market cap rate to determine value. Two loans, both outside the pool's top 15, were modeled with losses based on Fitch's refinance test. In both cases, servicer-reported NOI was approximately 35% below the issuer's original underwritten amounts. Fitch has affirmed the following classes: --$406.6 million class A-1 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$39.4 million class A-1D at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$75.1 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$179.5 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$349.4 million class XP-A at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$350.3 million class XS-A at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$350.3 million class XW-A at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$24.6 million class B at 'AAsf', Outlook Stable; --$28.9 million class C at 'Asf', Outlook Stable; --$45 million class D at 'BBB-sf', Outlook Stable; --$7.5 million class E at 'BBB-sf', Outlook Stable; --$12.8 million class F at 'BBsf', Outlook Stable; --$12.9 million class G at 'B-sf', Outlook Stable. Fitch does not rate the interest-only class XW-B or the $17.1 million class H. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Nov. 17, 2010 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports