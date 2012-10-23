Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Bolivia's USD500 million global bonds (coupon 4.875%) due 2022 a rating of 'BB-'. The rating is in line with Bolivia's Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating, which has a Stable Outlook. Earlier this month Fitch upgraded Bolivia's sovereign ratings to 'BB' from 'B+'. This reflected the country's strengthened external buffers, improved sovereign debt profile and greater diversification of financing sources, which provide ample flexibility to cope with commodity cycles and adverse domestic and external shocks. In addition, increasing public investment levels could support growth momentum over the next two years. These strengths are counterbalanced by Bolivia's relatively high commodity dependence in terms of fiscal and external accounts as well as weaker GDP per capita and human development indicators relative to 'BB' peers. Moreover, regulatory uncertainty, nationalization risks, social conflicts and institutional capacity constraints continue weighing on private investment and government policy effectiveness. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and