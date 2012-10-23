Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings affirms its 'AA' underlying rating for the following El Paso Independent School District, Texas' (the district) obligations as follows: --$424.7 million outstanding unlimited tax (ULT) bonds; and --$20.4 million outstanding maintenance tax notes. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured and payable by an unlimited property tax levy; the maintenance tax notes are payable from all available funds including, but not limited, to the operations and maintenance tax levy limited to $1.04 per $100 taxable assessed valuation (TAV) on all taxable property located within the district. KEY RATING DRIVERS IMPROVED FINANCIAL RESERVES: The district's financial reserves have increased, assisted in large part by a change in reporting period in fiscal 2011. Unaudited results for fiscal year ended June 30, 2012 point to a large $11.2 million increase to the general fund reserves, resulting from extensive implemented budget cuts; the district expects to close the year with an unrestricted general fund balance in excess of 20% of spending. LARGE AND DIVERSE TAX BASE: The district's TAV is sizable at approximately $16.6 billion and experienced no material declines during the recession. The top ten taxpayers comprise less than 8% of the tax base. HIGH OVERALL DEBT BURDEN: Overall debt levels are high despite substantial state support for district debt. The school district receives state assistance for debt service equal to approximately 29% of total annual payments. The pace of principal amortization is below average, due in part to the accelerated debt issuances in recent years to make improvements to existing campuses and to prepare for anticipated enrollment gains related to the Fort Bliss expansion. MANAGEABLE CAPITAL PLAN: The district does not currently have voter authorization to issue new ULT debt and does not intend to approach the voters in the next three to five years. Capital needs are manageable given that Fort Bliss expansion did not translate to previously expected enrollment increases. The district also has sufficient unspent bond proceeds to complete two new schools, as they become necessary. DIVERSE ECONOMY: Much of the city's economic activity emanates from its position in a key NAFTA trade corridor near Mexico's maquiladora assembly plants, as well as the presence of Fort Bliss. The recent expansion at Fort Bliss and an emerging healthcare sector somewhat offset credit concerns regarding historically below-average income levels and high unemployment rates. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION MANAGEMENT ISSUES GO UNRESOLVED: The district's accreditation was placed on probation by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) due to manipulation by the former superintendent of testing procedures to improve academic standing. TEA has placed a monitor in the district, and the results of an upcoming audit of district internal controls and TEA's response to the district's plan to correct any audit findings could have rating implications. CREDIT PROFILE The district is the seventh largest school district in the state and the largest in the City of El Paso. Historically, the area's economy has been based on international trade, manufacturing, and copper mining. Additionally, an expanding military presence (Fort Bliss and Biggs Army Airfield) and educational concerns (the University of Texas at El Paso and Texas Tech University Medical School) add stability to the local economy. Area income levels as measured by median household income are below average, which is somewhat offset by the area's lower cost of living. Government and educational entities comprise most of the top 10 civilian employers, which provide roughly 25% of the area's employment. Major additions to the city's retail, commercial and healthcare sectors brought unemployment rates down to record lows in 2007 and 2008, although they have risen notably along with the national unemployment rate. At 9.4% in July 2012, El Paso's unemployment rate remains above the state's 7.5% and U.S. rate of 8.6%. ACCREDITATION ON PROBATIONARY STATUS The district's state academic rating had improved significantly from 2005 to 2010, when the district became the largest urban school district rated 'Recognized' (the second highest rating on the scale). However, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) put the district on probation after finding that the improved academic performance was the result of the former superintendent manipulating student testing procedures. The TEA has assigned a monitor, at the expense of the district, to oversee the structural integrity of the district, campus testing, and student records. Additionally, an audit of the district's internal controls (separate from, and in addition to, the independent audit of the district's financial statements) will be performed by a legal firm. The district then will prepare and implement a development plan to correct any audit findings, and TEA will reassess the district in about a year. In the meantime, the district is searching for a permanent superintendent. Fitch is concerned about the recent findings that led the TEA to place the district on probationary status. Fitch believes the internal control audit findings, the district's plan to address any findings, and TEA's response to the district's efforts will be key determinants in any near-term rating action. Fitch will continue to monitor the district and will provide additional commentary as credit relevant developments occur. BRAC IMPACT ON ENROLLMENT GROWTH The recent expansion of the military presence at Fort Bliss as a result of the Pentagon's 2005 base realignment and closure (BRAC) recommendations has led to large addition of troops and massive military and related private investment in the area. Troop population grew from about 9,000 in 2005 to 27,000, and is projected to increase to 30,600 by 2014. The district originally expected large enrollment gains from military personnel dependents, and positioned itself from both an operations and facilities standpoint for a large influx of student population. However, enrollment levels related to Fort Bliss growth proved difficult to forecast. Due to extended overseas deployments, troop dependents have not relocated to the area to the extent originally projected. This pattern has resulted in lower than budgeted enrollment figures and has translated to a somewhat erratic pattern in financial performance and challenges in facilities planning. DEBT LEVELS ABOVE AVERAGE The district's overall debt ratios are moderately high at nearly $3,400 per capita and 6.4% of total market valuation despite significant state support for debt service. The district currently receives state support for roughly 30% of its annual debt service requirements. Debt amortization is below average, with about 38% of principal maturing in 10 years. Because of the slower pace of enrollment growth, the district does not expect to seek another bond election for about three to four years and reportedly has sufficient capacity for the currently projected growth. All of the previous bond authorizations have been issued, and proceeds remain to construct two new schools when the need arises. The current debt service tax rate is $0.19 per $100 of TAV. District employees participate in the Teachers Retirement System of Texas (TRS), a cost-sharing multiple employer pension system. Contributions are made by plan members and the State of Texas on behalf of the district, thus eliminating any liability for the district. The system also offers post-employment health insurance benefits (OPEB) to retirees. INCREASED GENERAL FUND RESERVES After recording healthy surpluses in fiscal 2006 and fiscal 2007, the district posted large operating deficits the following two years due mostly to sizeable differentials between projected and actual average daily attendance (ADA). The gap was with the result of shifting deployment patterns at Ft. Bliss and delays in the arrival of new troop dependents. The fiscal 2009 general fund reserves were further thinned by pay-as-you-go capital outlays and prior period adjustments.