Overview -- Local telephone provider Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc. has offset most of the financial impact of its loss of residential telephone voice customers through increased sales of data-centric products and video services. -- Hawaiian Telcom's continuing deployment of upgraded plant provides it with the potential to diversify revenue streams and strengthen its market position relative to the incumbent cable television operator. -- We have raised the corporate credit rating on Hawaiian Telcom to 'B' from 'B-' and raised the rating on Hawaiian Telcom Communications Inc.'s senior secured debt to 'B' from 'B-'. -- While we expect the EBITDA margin to modestly weaken due to video rollout costs, the stable outlook is based on our expectation that the company will maintain debt leverage of no more than the low-4x area. Rating Action On Oct. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc. to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised the issue-level rating on Hawaiian Telcom Communications Inc.'s approximately $300 million of outstanding senior secured debt to `B' from 'B-'. The recovery rating on the secured debt remains at `3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The upgrade incorporates our expectation that Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc. will continue to offset much of the impact of continued substantial erosion in its residential access line business with increases in business segment services and a buildup in video revenues as it more widely deploys that nascent service. The rating continues to reflect our view of a "vulnerable" business risk profile: As the incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) for the state of Hawaii, Hawaiian Telcom, along with its ILEC peers, has been affected by the secular decline of the wireline industry as residential customers are lost to cable telephony and to wireless substitution (the latter phenomenon where the customer has no landline voice connection). Hawaiian Telcom has been losing residential telephone customers in the mid- to upper-single-digit percentage area over the past few years and has not been able to effectively stem those losses. However, approximately 45% of total access lines are business customers, which are less vulnerable to competitive losses. As a result, with only limited erosion of business lines, some increases in data and business services and, most recently, revenue contribution from the new "Hawaiian Telcom TV" video service, the company has been able to limit consolidated revenue declines to the low-single-digit percentage area over the past two years. The rating incorporates an "aggressive" financial risk profile under our criteria. Debt leverage, including our adjustments for pension obligations, is in the mid-3x area but we expect it will rise modestly as marketing and installation costs related to the continued rollout of Hawaiian Telcom TV dampen EBITDA. Hawaiian Telcom began commercial rollout of its video service in July 2011 and had about 6,000 subscribers at June 30, 2012. Until Hawaiian Telcom TV gains substantial scale, which will take at least a couple of years, the video segment is unlikely to produce meaningful EBITDA. As a result, with only minimal scheduled amortization and given significant capital spending, including for the buildout of Hawaiian Telcom TV throughout Oahu, leverage could increase to the low-4x area over the next one to two years, but that metric would still be commensurate with an aggressive financial risk profile and supportive of the rating. Liquidity We view Hawaiian Telcom as having "adequate" liquidity. We expect the company to be close to free operating cash flow neutral over the next 12 months as capital spending largely consumes funds from operations (FFO). Annual debt amortization is modest at 1% of the term loan. Sources of liquidity include a cash balance of about $66 million at June 30, 2012, full availability under the $30 million revolving credit facility and our expectation that annual FFO will be about the $70 million to $80 million range over the next 12 months. Uses of liquidity include about $22 million of annual cash interest expense, the $3 million in principal amortization and annual capital expenditures that we expect to be $70 million area. We do not anticipate share repurchases, dividends, or major acquisitions. We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.5x over the next 12 months. We expect the company to have cushion under its leverage covenant of 15% through at least the third quarter of 2013. Our base-case scenario indicates that cushion will be less than 15% when that covenant tightens in the fourth quarter of 2013; however, we do expect the company to have a substantial cash balance, of about $50 million, at that time. Recovery analysis We rate Hawaiian Telcom Communications Inc.'s $300 million senior secured credit facility 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating on Hawaiian Telcom Holdco.). Our recovery rating on this debt is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report to be published on RatingsDirect after release of this report.) Outlook The outlook is stable. Our base-case scenario anticipates that the company's consolidated service revenues will trend modestly lower to flat. That scenario envisions continuing loss of access lines in the mid-single-digit percentage area (blend of residential and business lines) as well as declines in the long-distance and wholesale segments. We expect at least some of the wireline erosion will be offset by an increase in revenue in some business service segments, including wireless tower backhaul, and increasingly from video as the company further deploys that service on Oahu. We believe start-up costs for the video rollout will likely dampen EBITDA. As a result, with only limited schedule amortization of the term loan, debt leverage will likely increase from the mid-3x area to the low-4x area, but that metric remains consistent with our view of an aggressive financial risk profile and supportive of the rating. We could lower the rating if residential line losses approach 10% and the company fails to take meaningful video share from Oceanic Time Warner Cable, the well-entrenched cable incumbent. Given the substantial upfront marketing and provisioning costs related to its video venture, as well as the high programming costs characteristic of a small pay television provider, if Hawaiian cannot move toward video penetration of serviceable homes in at least the mid- to upper-teen percentage range, free operating cash flow could turn markedly negative. This could stress liquidity and lead to a downgrade. Conversely, we see limited prospects for an upgrade over the next year as the secular decline of wireline, coupled with the high costs of rolling out video, will defer the meaningful improvement in financial measures that would warrant a rating upgrade. Ratings List Upgraded To From Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B-/Positive/-- Hawaiian Telcom Communications Inc. Senior Secured B B- Recovery Rating 3 3