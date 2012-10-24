Oct 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB-' issue rating to the proposed $1.25 billion equivalent new senior unsecured notes due 2022 to be issued by Virgin Media Finance PLC (BB/Positive/--), a financing subsidiary of U.K. cable operator Virgin Media Inc. (BB/Positive/--). We have assigned a recovery rating of '5' to the proposed notes, indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We understand that Virgin Media Finance will use the proceeds from the new note issuance to refinance its existing senior unsecured notes maturing in 2016, and partially refinance its senior unsecured notes outstanding in 2019, as well as any premiums associated with the tender offer launched on Oct. 10, 2012. RECOVERY ANALYSIS The recovery ratings on the proposed senior unsecured notes reflect the unsecured nature of the instruments, which have significant senior secured debt ranking ahead. We understand that the senior unsecured notes benefit from subordinated guarantees from the group's operating subsidiaries and rank senior to the convertible notes outstanding. However, we see the recovery prospects for unsecured lenders as being potentially volatile to small changes in our valuation assumptions, such as EBITDA at default and valuation multiples, as well as to potential changes in the capital structure that could affect either the mix or overall amount of debt. We base our ratings on our assumption that the existing mix of senior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt will be relatively unchanged by the time of our simulated default, with debt maturing prior to our projected default year being refinanced on a similar-ranking basis, ahead of maturity. In the case that the transaction is successful, we intend to revise our hypothetical default year to 2018--when about GBP1.5 billion of senior secured notes mature--from 2016, given that Virgin Media Finance will use the proceeds of the transaction to repay a significant amount of debt maturing in 2016. We believe that a default would most likely occur following a deterioration in operating performance due to declining revenues and lower margins, in turn the result of increased competition and increased marketing costs. At our simulated point of default in 2018, we project that EBITDA will have fallen to about GBP830 million and that the company will have refinanced $1 billion of convertible notes maturing in 2016 with a similar subordinated instrument. Our going-concern valuation envisages a stressed enterprise value of about GBP4.8 billion, using a 5.75x stressed EBITDA multiple. After deducting enforcement costs and prior-ranking claims of about GBP660 million, we calculate that there will be about GBP4.1 billion available for lenders. We assume about GBP3.8 billion outstanding under the senior secured bank loans and notes (including six months of prepetition interest and a fully drawn revolving credit facility), which leaves about GBP350 million for senior unsecured noteholders. Assuming about GBP1.8 billion of outstanding senior notes at default, we estimate recovery prospects of 10%-30% for these instruments, with coverage at the low end of this range, in view of the volatility highlighted above.