May 29 - Corporates in the eurozone periphery have largely procured liquidity to cover the next two years of maturities, according to analysis published by Fitch Ratings today. In turn, Fitch's estimate of maturities over the next two years shows a notably smaller rollover burden for the region's rated corporates in 2013 (EUR43bn) compared to 2012 (EUR63bn). Fitch estimates indicated only five of 27 rated issuers where the agency's anticipated liquid resources indicated further funding needs before YE13. Fitch anticipates in four of these cases - Red Electrica Espana Corporacion ('A'/Rating Watch Negative (RWN)), Enagas SA ('A+'/RWN), Repsol YPF ('BBB'/RWN) and Edison SpA ('BB-'/RWP) - that refinancing should be achievable in due course. Funding of 2013 maturities is likely to remain a real challenge, however, for Greek telecom incumbent OTE ('B-'/RWN). Although cushion levels are generally strong - with a median cushion of 54% of 2012/2013 maturities - the dispersion around this median is broad. The sensitivity of each peripheral issuer to each element of liquidity provision - cash resources, undrawn committed facilities, free cash flow, and debt maturity profiles - is contained in an annex to today's report. A chartbook of over 160 charts - analysing geographical revenue splits, expected revenue trajectories and CDS pricing relative to the sovereign for each issuer - is also included. Events which could change this positive picture for the periphery's corporates include a sharper than expected decline in free cash flow, the fall-away of banks from lending groups without replacement or, in an extreme scenario, constraints on access to cash holdings in troubled banking systems, all of which Fitch believes to be low likelihood events in its current banking case. A broader analysis of bank group concentration and treasury policies on cash resources are available from the December 2012 reports linked below. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: The Future of the Eurozone - The Impact on Corporates Eurozone Sovereign/Corporate Links - 2012 Update EMEA Corporate Lending Not a Weak Link - Yet Corporate Cash & Debt Management, EMEA and APAC (New York Ratings Team)