Oct 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B+' (same as
the corporate credit rating) issue-level rating to Metals USA Holdings Corp.'s
proposed $275 million term loan due 2019. The recovery rating on the
loan is a '3', indicating our expectation of a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in
the event of a payment default under our default scenario.
The company intends to use the proceeds from the term loan offering to
refinance $226 million of its senior secured notes due 2015 and to reduce
outstanding balances on its $525 million asset-based loan facility by $35
million.
The 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook reflects the combination
of what we consider to be the "weak" business risk and "aggressive" financial
risk profiles. Metals USA's business is supported by its "adequate" liquidity
position, variable cost structure and ability to generate cash flow from
working capital during periods of soft end markets. These attributes are
somewhat offset by its exposure to highly competitive, cyclical end markets
and steel price fluctuations. Our aggressive financial risk profile assessment
is underscored by the company's history of debt-financed acquisitions and
large proportion of private equity ownership.
We now expect full-year 2012 EBITDA between $150 million and $170 million
approximately flat to 2011 levels. Metals USA experienced margin compression
during the year due to steel price declines and end-market weakness, though it
has mitigated the impact somewhat by focusing on high value-added products and
growing volumes. We expect 2012 leverage to be below 3.5x and funds from
operations (FFO)-to-total debt to be around 20%. While these metrics are good
for our view of the aggressive financial profile, we also account for the
company's acquisitive growth strategy and private equity ownership. However,
we expect Metals USA's operating performance will continue to improve over
time as industry conditions strengthen in tandem with the general economy,
resulting in further modest reductions in leverage. (For the complete
corporate credit rating rationale, see our summary analysis on Metals USA
Holdings Corp. published Aug. 30, 2012.)
RATING LIST
Metals USA Holdings Corp.
Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/--
New Rating
Metals USA Inc.
Proposed $275M
first-lien term loan due 2019 B+
Recovery Rating 3