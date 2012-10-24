Overview -- Sweden has a strong track-record of operating twin fiscal and current account surpluses, amid steady sustainable economic growth. -- We are affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Sweden. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sweden's key credit metrics will remain strong and continue to indicate substantial economic policy flexibility. Rating Action On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA/A-1+' long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Sweden. The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings reflect the Swedish authorities' long-standing commitment to sound public finances and reforms promoting economic growth and prosperity. In our opinion, monetary policy flexibility provides an important buffer against potential external shocks. The key risks we see for the rating include the relatively high stock of external debt in the banking sector, and relatively high household sector leverage. Sweden has a prosperous, competitive, and resilient economy, supported by a skilled workforce, high labor-participation rates, and predictable and transparent institutions. We estimate GDP per capita at $55,500 in 2012. The economy has continued to recover strongly in 2011 with per capita real GDP growth of 3.1%. After a slowdown this year, driven by weakening external demand in Sweden's main trading partners, we expect real GDP growth to improve in 2013, partly supported by slightly more accommodating monetary and fiscal policies. Sweden's prudent management of public finances is anchored by credible fiscal rules. With net debt of 8% of GDP in 2012, the general government's balance sheet is one of the least leveraged in the 'AAA' category. Last month, the government announced that it is loosening its budgetary stance; it is planning an estimated SEK23 billion (0.6% of GDP) of stimulus measures for 2013. In our view, the most important change is the reduction in the corporate tax rate to 22.0% from the current 26.3%. As a consequence we expect the budget deficit to widen to 0.6% of GDP next year. Over the medium term, we forecast the fiscal position will return to surplus. Sweden's economic competiveness is reflected in its track record of large and sustained current account surpluses, averaging 7.4% of GDP over the last decade. We expect continuing strong external performance to move Sweden into a net external asset position over the medium term. That said, the aggregate figure masks relatively high net external debt in the banking sector of 58% of current account receipts in 2011. More than half of the banking system's external debt stock is securities. In our opinion, this could create liquidity problems for banks if market conditions deteriorate. We think relatively high household leverage poses a risk to economic growth, the financial sector, and public finances. Under an alternative scenario, if housing prices decline materially, household incomes weaken, and unemployment rises, households could face difficulties servicing loans thereby weakening domestic demand. That said, we view this risk as somewhat contained by households' relatively high non-housing asset levels, still-moderate mortgage interest rates, and high levels of disposable income. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sweden's key credit metrics on fiscal, external, economic, and monetary factors remain strong and continue to indicate substantial economic policy flexibility. We expect the Swedish government to remain committed to fiscal discipline and sound macroeconomic policies. Government policy reversals resulting in sustained and significant slippages of fiscal or external performance could put downward pressure on the ratings. Were the banking system to face problems rolling over external debt, either because of materially higher costs or diminished availability, we could also lower the ratings. Related Criteria And Research -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 -- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 19, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Sweden (Kingdom of) Sveriges Riksbank Sovereign Credit Rating AAA/Stable/A-1+ Transfer & Convertibility Assessment AAA Senior Unsecured AAA Short-Term Debt A-1+ Commercial Paper A-1+