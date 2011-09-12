(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) LONDON, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ResLoC [RESLOA.UL] UK 2007-1 Plc, a UK non-conforming RMBS transaction originated by Advantage Home Loans, Amber, GMAC-RFC and Victoria Mortgage Funding. A full rating breakdown is below. The affirmation reflects the relatively stable performance of the underlying assets in the past year. Although there has been a slight rise in the volume of loans in arrears by three months or more in the past three quarters; as of June 2011, this figure was 12.2% compared to 11.5% a year ago, with the balance remaining unchanged. Fitch believes that this is due to the prevailing low interest rate environment, which has continued to support borrower affordability in meeting their monthly debt payments. As a result, in line with other Fitch-rated UK non-conforming transactions, repossession activities have remained fairly stable over the past year, with the volume of unsold properties remaining below the peak levels seen in 2008 and 2009. The current level of outstanding repossessions stood at 0.7% of the outstanding collateral balance in June 2011. Subsequently, associated losses have remained low, allowing the issuer to utilise available excess spread for the replenishment of the cash reserve, which currently stands at 72% of its required amount. Based on the amount of available revenue in the past four quarters, the reserve fund is expected to fully replenish within the next four payment dates. At this point, the excess spread notes, Class E2b and F1b should begin to amortise and are expected to be fully redeemed within the next nine and ten IPDs, respectively. However, Fitch remains cautious about the possibility of rising arrears and repossessions especially if interest rates rise in the next 18 months. For this reason, the notes have been affirmed. At present, the notes are amortising on a sequential basis. However, once the reserve fund is fully replenished, note amortisation is expected to switch to pro-rata, considering the current level of low arrears compared to the level that would entail a trigger breach (19.5% of current portfolio balance). This is expected to lead to a slow-down in the build-up of credit enhancement levels of the notes. The rating actions are as follows: ResLoC 2007-1 plc: Class A3a (ISIN XS0300468385): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A3b (ISIN XS0300470365): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A3c (ISIN XS0300472817): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class M1a (ISIN XS0300473203): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class M1b (ISIN XS0300473542): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class B1a (ISIN XS0300474193): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable Class B1b (ISIN XS0300474607): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable Class C1a (ISIN XS0300474789): affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable Class C1b (ISIN XS0300475083): affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable Class D1a (ISIN XS0300475323): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable Class D1b (ISIN XS0300476057): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable Class E1b (ISIN XS0300477022): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Class E2b (ISIN XS0300477535): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Rating 'RR3' Class F1b (ISIN XS0300477964): affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Contact: Lead Surveillance Analyst Grace Yeo Analyst +44 (0) 20 3530 1486 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Sanja Paic Associate Director +44 (0) 20 3530 1282 Committee Chairperson Gregg Kohansky Managing Director +44 (0) 20 3530 1376 (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))