May 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Whirlpool
Corporation's (NYSE: WHR) proposed offering of $250 million of 10-year
senior unsecured notes. The issue will be ranked on a pari passu basis with all
other senior unsecured debt. WHR intends to use the proceeds from the notes
offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of short-term
indebtedness. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at
the end of this press release.
WHR's ratings and Outlook reflect its position as the world's largest appliance
manufacturer, with leading market positions in many regions. WHR's global
operating platform, increased manufacturing efficiency and innovation
capabilities have enabled it to improve its cost structure, compete more
effectively around the world, and adjust to escalating material costs. Risks
include intense global competition, volatility of raw material costs,
sensitivity to business cycles, and ongoing regulatory and legal issues.
WHR's key credit metrics remain appropriate for the rating category. The
company's leverage as measured by debt to EBITDA stood at 1.7 times (x) during
the latest 12-month (LTM) period ending March 31, 2012, flat from year-end 2011
levels and up slightly from the 1.5x level reported at year-end 2010. Interest
coverage was 7.0x during the LTM period ending March 31, 2012 compared with 7.0x
for fiscal year 2011 and 7.3x for fiscal year 2010. Fitch expects these credit
metrics to remain relatively stable during fiscal 2012.
The near-term operating outlook for global appliance demand remains relatively
stable despite continuing challenges in Europe, lingering difficulties in the
U.S. housing market, and higher material and energy costs. In the U.S., Fitch
expects appliance demand will increase slightly compared with last year's
levels. Fitch currently projects U.S. housing starts will increase 11.2%, while
new home sales will improve approximately 8% and existing home sales will grow
4% during the year. Home improvement spending in the U.S. is projected to
advance 4.5% in 2012. Internationally, appliance shipments in Latin America and
Asia are expected to show some improvement while demand in Europe will likely
decline.
WHR has solid liquidity with cash of $583 million as of March 31, 2012 and no
borrowings under its $1.725 billion revolving credit facility maturing in June
2016. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, the company repaid $350
million of senior notes that matured on May 1, 2012. The company also has
significant debt maturing over the next four years, with roughly $1.3 billion
coming due between 2013 and 2015. While the company has sufficient cash and
revolver availability to repay debt coming due in the next few years, Fitch
expects the company will again access the debt markets to refinance some of
these upcoming debt maturities.
Fitch anticipates the company will be slightly free cash flow (FCF; cash flow
from operations less capital expenditures and dividends) negative during 2012,
although at a lower amount compared to the $226 million negative FCF realized
during 2011. The negative FCF forecasted for 2012 is due primarily to the $275
million final installment to settle a Brazilian collection dispute, pension
contributions of up to $250 million, $110 million for antitrust settlements and
roughly $280 million of cash for restructuring initiatives.
The company has ongoing regulatory issues that can negatively affect the
company's financial profile. In particular, there are antitrust investigations
relating to WHR's compressor business. Government authorities in Brazil, Europe
and the United States and other jurisdictions have entered into agreements with
the company and concluded their investigations. In connection with these
agreements, the company has incurred roughly $323 million of charges, of which
$195 million remain accrued. The company has $171 million of installment
payments (plus interest) remaining to be made to government authorities at
various times through 2015. The company is also continuing to work toward a
resolution of ongoing government investigations in other jurisdictions.
Management indicated that it cannot reasonably estimate the amount it may incur
and has not accrued charges relating to these ongoing investigations.
Fitch currently rates WHR as follows:
Whirlpool Corporation
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB';
--Bank revolving credit facility at 'BBB' (Whirlpool Corp., Whirlpool Europe
B.V., Whirlpool Finance B.V. and Whirlpool Canada Holding Company as borrowers).
Maytag Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
Whirlpool Finance B.V.
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
