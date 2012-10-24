Oct 24 - Fitch Ratings has placed TNK-BP International Ltd.'s (TNK-BP)
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', and all other
ratings, on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). This rating action follows the
announcement of the likely acquisition by OJSC OC Rosneft (BBB/RWN) of a 100%
interest in TNK-BP.
The RWN indicates that, while Fitch does not currently anticipate a downgrade to
TNK-BP's rating, there remain many uncertainties about the structure, funding
and execution of the transaction, the financial profile of an enlarged group and
TNK-BP's bondholders' rights therein. The agency considers that in the short run
the downside risk outweighs upside potential, although Fitch recognises the
transaction could improve TNK-BP's credit profile in the long run.
The agency expects to resolve the RWN as the details of the transaction become
clearer - probably in the next six months.
TNK-BP International Ltd. is a BVI-registered parent of a number of exploration
and production, refining and marketing companies with assets and operations
primarily in Russia and Ukraine. TNK-BP is one of the largest vertically
integrated companies in Russia and has the third-largest hydrocarbons reserves
and production volume in the country. Existing ownership and control is divided
between BP plc ('A'/Positive), with a 50% stake, on one side and Alfa
Group (25%), Access Industries (12.5%) and Renova (12.5%), collectively referred
to as AAR, on the other. Both shareholders recently announced their agreements
to sell their entire interests in TNK-BP to Rosneft.
Press releases discussing the implications of the deal for Rosneft and BP can be
found on www.fitchratings.com
The rating actions are as follows:
TNK-BP International Ltd.
Long-term IDR: 'BBB-'; placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'F3'; placed on RWN
Local currency Long-Term IDR: 'BBB-'; placed on RWN
TNK-BP Finance
Senior unsecured rating: 'BBB-'; placed on RWN
Short-Term rating: 'F3'; placed on RWN
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- Plans for the structure, funding and execution of the transaction, the
financial profile of an enlarged group and TNK-BP's bondholders' rights therein
which do not materially weaken the position of TNK-BP's bondholders compared to
their current credit profile could lead to the removal of the Negative Rating
Watch. Fitch will particularly take account of the rating of the enlarged group,
parent/subsidiary relationships, and structural features.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Plans for the structure, funding and execution of the transaction, the
financial profile of an enlarged group and TNK-BP's bondholders' rights therein
which materially weaken the position of TNK-BP's bondholders compared to their
current credit profile could lead to a downgrade. Fitch will particularly take
account of the rating of the enlarged group, parent/subsidiary relationships,
and structural features.
