Oct 24 - Fitch Ratings has placed TNK-BP International Ltd.'s (TNK-BP) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', and all other ratings, on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). This rating action follows the announcement of the likely acquisition by OJSC OC Rosneft (BBB/RWN) of a 100% interest in TNK-BP. The RWN indicates that, while Fitch does not currently anticipate a downgrade to TNK-BP's rating, there remain many uncertainties about the structure, funding and execution of the transaction, the financial profile of an enlarged group and TNK-BP's bondholders' rights therein. The agency considers that in the short run the downside risk outweighs upside potential, although Fitch recognises the transaction could improve TNK-BP's credit profile in the long run. The agency expects to resolve the RWN as the details of the transaction become clearer - probably in the next six months. TNK-BP International Ltd. is a BVI-registered parent of a number of exploration and production, refining and marketing companies with assets and operations primarily in Russia and Ukraine. TNK-BP is one of the largest vertically integrated companies in Russia and has the third-largest hydrocarbons reserves and production volume in the country. Existing ownership and control is divided between BP plc ('A'/Positive), with a 50% stake, on one side and Alfa Group (25%), Access Industries (12.5%) and Renova (12.5%), collectively referred to as AAR, on the other. Both shareholders recently announced their agreements to sell their entire interests in TNK-BP to Rosneft. Press releases discussing the implications of the deal for Rosneft and BP can be found on www.fitchratings.com The rating actions are as follows: TNK-BP International Ltd. Long-term IDR: 'BBB-'; placed on RWN Short-term IDR: 'F3'; placed on RWN Local currency Long-Term IDR: 'BBB-'; placed on RWN TNK-BP Finance Senior unsecured rating: 'BBB-'; placed on RWN Short-Term rating: 'F3'; placed on RWN WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include - Plans for the structure, funding and execution of the transaction, the financial profile of an enlarged group and TNK-BP's bondholders' rights therein which do not materially weaken the position of TNK-BP's bondholders compared to their current credit profile could lead to the removal of the Negative Rating Watch. Fitch will particularly take account of the rating of the enlarged group, parent/subsidiary relationships, and structural features. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - Plans for the structure, funding and execution of the transaction, the financial profile of an enlarged group and TNK-BP's bondholders' rights therein which materially weaken the position of TNK-BP's bondholders compared to their current credit profile could lead to a downgrade. Fitch will particularly take account of the rating of the enlarged group, parent/subsidiary relationships, and structural features. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.