(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB' issue rating to $300 million in aggregate principal of State of Louisiana Gulf Opportunity Zone Revenue Bonds issued by the Parish of St. Charles on behalf of Valero Refining - New Orleans LLC (Valero Refining; unrated), a subsidiary of Valero Energy Corp. (Valero; BBB/Stable/--). The rating reflects the credit quality of Valero, which fully and unconditionally guarantees the bonds. The bonds were originally issued in December 2010 and are being remarketed with a fixed interest rate after completion of a recent tender. Valero Refining has used the proceeds to finance a portion of the cost of acquiring, building, and installing an expansion to its refinery in St. Charles, La., including a hydrocracker unit. As of March 31, 2012, U.S.-based independent refining company Valero had $9.4 billion in adjusted debt. The corporate credit rating on Valero is 'BBB' and the outlook is stable. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Valero Energy Corp. published on March 28, 2012.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 1, 2006 RATINGS LIST Valero Energy Corp. Corp. credit rating BBB/Stable/-- New Rating St. Charles Parish on behalf of Valero Refining - New Orleans $300 million bonds BBB (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)