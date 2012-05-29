(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB' issue rating to $300 million in aggregate principal of State of Louisiana
Gulf Opportunity Zone Revenue Bonds issued by the Parish of St. Charles on
behalf of Valero Refining - New Orleans LLC (Valero Refining; unrated), a
subsidiary of Valero Energy Corp. (Valero; BBB/Stable/--).
The rating reflects the credit quality of Valero, which fully and
unconditionally guarantees the bonds.
The bonds were originally issued in December 2010 and are being remarketed
with a fixed interest rate after completion of a recent tender. Valero
Refining has used the proceeds to finance a portion of the cost of acquiring,
building, and installing an expansion to its refinery in St. Charles, La.,
including a hydrocracker unit.
As of March 31, 2012, U.S.-based independent refining company Valero had $9.4
billion in adjusted debt. The corporate credit rating on Valero is 'BBB' and
the outlook is stable. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale,
see the summary analysis on Valero Energy Corp. published on March 28, 2012.)
RATINGS LIST
Valero Energy Corp.
Corp. credit rating BBB/Stable/--
New Rating
St. Charles Parish on behalf of Valero Refining - New Orleans
$300 million bonds BBB
