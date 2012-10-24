Oct 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Eurasia Capital S.A.'s USD500m 9.375% seven and a half year subordinated issue of callable loan participation notes, due 24 April 2020, a final rating of 'B+'. The terms of the loan agreement include the call option executable on 24April 2018 (the reset date). After the reset date the interest rate is determined as two year US treasuries rate +862.4bp. The proceeds from the issue will be on-lent to Home Credit & Finance Bank (HCFB), which has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-'/Stable, a Short-term IDR of 'B', a Viability Rating of 'bb-', a Support Rating of '5' and a Support Rating Floor of 'NF'. HCFB is the sole borrower under the subordinated loan agreement and its obligations. HCFB is one of the leading mass-market retail lenders in Russia, with a market share of approximately 22.3% in POS loans, 3.1% in credit cards, 3.0 % in cash loans as of 30 June 2012. It is fully owned by Home Credit B.V., a 100% subsidiary of PPF Group N.V. (whose majority shareholder is Czech businessman Mr. Petr Kellner.) Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, and 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities