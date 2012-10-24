Overview -- Heckmann Corp. is proposing a $150 million add-on issuance to its $250 million senior unsecured notes and is seeking to increase the size of its unrated revolving credit facility by $150 million. -- The company will use proceeds, along with approximately $345 million in equity issuance and $146 million in revolving credit facility borrowings, to fund the acquisition of Power Fuels. -- We affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Heckmann and removed the corporate credit rating from CreditWatch, where we placed it with developing implications on Sept. 4, 2012. -- We also placed our 'B-' issue-level rating on the company's existing $250 million senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with positive implications. We assigned a '5' recovery rating and a 'B' issue rating to the proposed $150 million add-on notes. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that Heckmann's credit metrics will be appropriate for the current ratings, as we believe that hydraulic fracturing activity in the company's various shale basins will remain satisfactory and that the company will generate solid profitability from its enhanced geographic diversity and market position. Rating Action On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Coraopolis, Pa.-based Heckmann Corp. and removed the rating from CreditWatch, where we placed it with developing implications on Sept. 4, 2012. We also placed our 'B-' issue-level rating on the company's existing senior unsecured notes on CreditWatch with positive implications. If the company's proposed acquisition of environmental services company Badlands Power Fuels LLC, which does business as Power Fuels, is consummated as currently structured, we will raise the issue rating on this debt to 'B' and revise the recovery rating to '5' from '6'. Lastly, we assigned our 'B' issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating to the proposed $150 million add-on offering of senior unsecured notes. The proposed $150 million add-on offering will be issued under Rough Rider Escrow Inc., a wholly owned unrestricted subsidiary of Heckman Corp. Upon consummation of the Power Fuels acquisition, Heckmann will assume the obligations of Rough Rider Escrow and become the issuer of the notes through a mandatory redemption. The notes will constitute an additional issuance of Heckmann's existing 9.875% senior notes due 2018 and will be governed by the existing April 10, 2012 indenture. The company will place proceeds from the add-on notes, along with capital contributions from Heckmann, into an escrow account as security. We expect Heckmann to complete the acquisition before Dec. 31, 2012; if it doesn't, the issuer will be required to redeem the notes at a stated redemption price. Rationale The affirmation reflects our view that Heckmann's credit quality will remain stable following its proposed acquisition of Power Fuels. The U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission granted Heckmann early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act during which regulatory agencies may request additional information. The company anticipates closing the transaction shortly after the Nov. 9 shareholder vote. If the transaction closes as expected, we believe Heckmann's market position and credit statistics will improve, but the resulting benefits will not be sufficient to warrant higher ratings at this time. The company's services are dependent on unconventional energy exploration and production (E&P) methods like hydraulic fracturing in shale basins, and operating results can suffer if market conditions prompt a slowdown in hydraulic fracturing (fracking) activity. Free cash generation could be somewhat limited because of high capital expenditures, and the company still faces significant bargaining power from its customers, which include large multinational oil and gas exploration and production companies. Still, we recognize that the proposed acquisition would enhance Heckmann's geographic diversity and market position. Power Fuels' market share in the oil-rich Bakken shale basin, an area which Heckmann did not have meaningful exposure to before the acquisition, will increase the company's water transport and disposal sales derived from oil and liquids-rich basins to over 70% from 30%. In addition, credit statistics will improve despite the proposed add-on offering to the senior unsecured notes because Heckmann will issue 95 million shares of common stock valued at roughly $345 million to fund a majority of the purchase price. The ratings on Heckmann reflect the company's "weak" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk profiles. Pro forma for the acquisition of Power Fuels, the company will relocate its headquarters to Scottsdale, Ariz., from Coraopolis, Penn. Heckmann transports and disposes of the water used in fracking during oil and gas exploration in most major domestic shale regions. The company (through its April 2012 acquisition of Thermo Fluids Inc.) also recycles and reprocesses used motor oil in 18 states across the Western, Mountain and South Central areas of the U.S. Power Fuels provides water delivery and disposal, fluids transfer and handling, water sales, and equipment rental services. Pro forma for the acquisition, we expect that Power Fuels to account for roughly 52% of the combined company's revenue, while the company's existing water-related and oil-recycling businesses will account for 31% and 17%, respectively. The company's operations are subject to the supplies and pricing of oil and gas, as adverse commodity price movements may stunt the future development and growth rates of shale fracking. The company has grown significantly during the past three years, as sales increased to $232 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, from less than $4 million in 2009. Pro forma for the 2012 acquisitions, we expect sales of over $800 million in 2013. Heckmann was founded in 2007 to make investments in various businesses, and we expect the company to continue to make tuck-in acquisitions from time to time, many of which may require debt financing. Pro forma for the Power Fuels acquisition, we believe Heckmann's market position will strengthen because of scope and diversity. The company will fortify its large asset base in the specialized field of fracking waste water disposal, and will have roughly 1,000 trucks in service and more than 3,800 fracking tanks that are available for its customers to lease. Power Fuels operates in the Bakken shale basin, which is more oil-rich and has seen increases in rig counts than other areas like the natural-gas concentrated Haynesville basin, which has seen activity drop off substantially. Heckmann's operating results could benefit from the Power Fuels acquisition if oil prices remain high even if natural gas prices remain low. And while activity in the Haynesville, La., basin has curtailed during the past year, the company's underground pipelines provide a key competitive advantage that could prove useful if natural gas prices rise again. One of these pipelines is a PVC pipeline spanning 40 miles that provides fresh water used in the fracking process, and another is a fiberglass pipeline that stretches for 50 miles to dispose of the produced water into its network of 21 salt water disposal (SWD) wells in the region. The company also has five SWD wells near Eagle Ford, Texas, and two SWD wells around the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale area in Louisiana and Mississippi. It also has a handful of SWD permits in other regions. With Power Fuels, Heckmann's main operating regions are in the Haynesville area in East Texas and Louisiana, the Eagle Ford/Eaglebine shale in South Texas, the Bakken region in North Dakota and Montana, and the Marcellus/Utica region in Western Pennsylvania and Northeast Ohio. The company also has operations in other shale plays including Tuscaloosa and the Permian basin and Barnett regions in Texas. With persistently low natural gas prices, profitability in the dry gas Haynesville region declined and the company mobilized resources away from that area during the past year and continued to move into more-profitable oil and wet gas-producing regions in Eagle Ford and Marcellus. Despite incurring $4 million of charges in connection with this redeployment, profitability remains good, with EBITDA margins of 17% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. Power Fuels' profitability is very good, with EBITDA margins of over 40% in 2012. We believe this will improve Heckmann's adjusted EBITDA margin to roughly 28% in 2013. Our 2013 performance expectations for Heckmann include: -- Sales growth of over 100%, reflecting its proposed acquisition of Power Fuels, the full-year effect of acquisitions made in 2012, as well as organic growth arising from expansion into faster growing liquids and oil rich shale regions; -- Consolidated EBITDA margins of 28%, largely on the factors listed above; and -- Adjusted EBITDA of $224 million. We characterize Heckmann's financial risk profile as "aggressive." Despite its public ownership, Heckmann is still a relatively new and growing company without an established track record of prudent financial policies. Because the hydraulic fracturing industry is in a high-growth stage, the company has funded large capital expenditures to build the infrastructure necessary to capitalize on this trend. We still anticipate high capital expenditures during the next year, though these expenditures are largely discretionary and should ease over time. In addition, we expect the company to engage in tuck-in acquisitions from time to time, which could involve additional borrowings. For the current rating, we expect funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt of roughly 20%. Pro forma for the 2012 acquisitions, we expect this figure to increase to the target expected for the rating. Pro forma for the Power Fuels acquisition, Heckmann owns and operates 47 SWD wells that are not required to be capped. As such, the company carries no asset retirement obligations on its financial statements and does not have any liabilities related to environmental remediation. Liquidity We view Heckmann's liquidity as "adequate." In conjunction with the add-on offering of its notes, the company is seeking to amend its revolving credit facility and upsize the facility to $300 million. We expect the company to have roughly $153 million of availability under the unrated revolving credit facility due 2017, net of $146 million of borrowings and $1 million of letters of credit. The terms of the amendment also include a $10 million upsize to the letter of credit sub-limit to $20 million and a $15 million upsize to the swingline to $30 million. Most financial covenants will remain the same, and the minimum interest coverage ratio and maximum senior leverage ratio will stay at 2.75x and 2.50x, respectively. Regarding the maximum total leverage ratio, this remains 4.50x as of Sept. 30, 2012, and 4.0x as of Dec. 31, 2012; however, the last step-change eases slightly, to 3.75x as of June 30, 2014, from 3.50x as of March 31, 2013. Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect the company to be able to maintain sufficient headroom over the next year. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following assumptions and observations: -- We anticipate $15 million to $20 million of revolver usage for working capital needs, with most of the usage occurring in the summer because of seasonality in the water transportation and oil recycling businesses; -- Capital expenditures of roughly $125 million in 2013, roughly two-thirds for maintenance-related capital spending and about one-third for growth; -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.2x over the next 12 months; -- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 20% drop in EBITDA; and -- Debt maturities are benign, with the earliest meaningful maturity in 2017. Recovery analysis The ratings on Heckmann's existing $250 million senior unsecured notes are on CreditWatch with positive implications. If the proposed acquisition of Power Fuels is consummated as currently structured, then we will raise the ratings on this debt to 'B' with a recovery rating of '5' from 'B-' with a recovery rating of '6'. We rate Rough Rider Escrow Inc.'s $150 million senior unsecured notes 'B' with a recovery rating of '5'. The '5' recovery rating implies our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Heckmann, published on RatingsDirect. CreditWatch We will resolve the CreditWatch listings on the company's senior unsecured notes upon the successful consummation of Heckmann's proposed acquisition of Power Fuels. If the acquisition is completed as proposed, we expect to raise the issue rating on the senior unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B-' and to revise the recovery rating to '5' from '6'. The higher ratings reflect our view that recovery prospects for the noteholders will improve following the completion of the proposed transactions. Outlook The stable outlook on Heckmann reflects our expectation that hydraulic fracturing activity in the various shale basins in which the company operates will remain satisfactory to support solid sales and profitability over the next year, and that the company will integrate the acquisition of Power Fuels without any major difficulties. Our base-case reflects our view that, over the next year, Heckmann will be able to maintain adjusted EBITDA margins of about 28% and with FFO-to-debt of 24%. We could raise the ratings modestly if the company establishes and maintains a track record of reliable operating performance and its business prospects remain robust. Another important factor in our consideration of a higher rating is whether Heckmann maintains adequate liquidity despite high capital spending and seasonal working capital-related borrowings. We could lower the ratings if downside risks to our forecast materialize, such as greater-than-expected debt incurrence to fund acquisitions, unfavorable economic trends that reduce the profitability of hydraulic fracturing, environmental-related regulations that curtail drilling activity and investments, a disruption in water pipelines, other operating problems that could constrain liquidity, or significant debt incurrence to fund a shareholder distribution. Based on our scenario forecasts, we could take a negative rating action if the company's sales growth in 2013 don't meet expectations and its EBITDA margins decrease to 20%. If this happens, Heckmann's FFO-to-total adjusted debt would likely fall to about 15%. Related Criteria And Research -- Heckmann Corp. Ratings Placed On Watch Developing On Plans To Acquire Power Fuels, Sept. 4, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Off CreditWatch; Outlook Stable To From Heckmann Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B+/Watch Dev/-- Rating Placed On CreditWatch Positive Senior Unsecured B-/Watch Pos B-/Watch Dev Recovery Rating 6 6 New Rating Rough Rider Escrow Inc. Senior Unsecured US$150 mil 9.875% sr nts due 2018 B Recovery Rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings referenced herein can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.