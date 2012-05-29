(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 29 - Fitch Ratings has reviewed Jefferies Group Inc.'s
(Jefferies) recently filed shelf registration statement, and expects to rate any
senior unsecured debt securities proposed to be issued under the facility 'BBB'
consistent with the Issuer Default Rating currently assigned to Jefferies. The
new shelf registration replaces Jefferies' existing shelf registration, which
was due to expire later this year.
Under the new shelf, Jefferies may issue various securities, including
senior unsecured debt, convertible debt, preferred stock, common stock, and
warrants. Fitch's expected ratings address senior unsecured debt securities
only. Fitch provides no opinion on the creditworthiness of other securities that
may be issued under the new shelf, as these ratings depend on how the terms of
these securities would align with the agency's criteria relating to hybrid
securities. Furthermore, the rating does not cover any market-linked notes that
could potentially be issued under the new shelf.
Jefferies, a Delaware-incorporated holding company, is a well-established
full service investment bank and institutional securities firm primarily serving
middle-market clients and investors. Its primary broker/dealer operating
subsidiary, Jefferies & Company, Inc. holds the vast majority of the firm's
consolidated assets and is regulated by the SEC. At Feb. 29, 2012, Jefferies had
U.S. GAAP total assets of $34.6 billion and shareholders' equity of $3.6 billion
(including noncontrolling interests).
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)