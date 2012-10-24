Overview
-- We believe FCC Holdings has stabilized its credit quality and made
progress toward renewing or replacing its senior secured credit facilities
that mature in 2013.
-- As a result, we are raising our ratings on the company and its senior
unsecured debt to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'.
-- The outlook is stable and reflects our expectation that the company
will most likely maintain adequate capacity on its funding lines beyond 2013
and stay in compliance with all covenants on its debt.
Rating Action
On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
issuer credit rating on FCC Holdings LLC (First Capital) to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'.
We also raised our rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'CCC+'
from 'CCC'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
We believe FCC Holdings has stabilized its credit quality and made some
progress toward extending or replacing its senior secured credit facilities
that mature in 2013. Since charging off over 10% of its loans in
fourth-quarter 2011, the company has reported minimal loan losses and returned
to profitability.
The company has started working with existing and new lenders to extend or
replace its current senior secured funding lines, all of which mature in 2013.
We believe the company will most likely maintain adequate funding capacity
beyond 2013.
We also expect the company to resolve more of its nonperforming assets (NPAs)
without substantial further losses and to stick to the tightened underwriting
standards it has instituted. The company still has a high level of impaired
loans--and further losses are possible--but it has sharply marked down those
assets.
First Capital's struggles in 2011 resulted from a divergence from its "core"
strategy, mainly in 2007 and 2008, of originating relatively small asset-based
loans backed mostly by accounts receivables and inventory. It strayed into
larger loans secured by new types of collateral. This caused large loan
defaults, bottom-line losses, and a near breach of covenants on the company's
senior unsecured debt that forced it to go through a costly amendment process
with its creditors. Its management team--mostly made up of executives that
joined the company in recent years--has refocused on the core strategy.
Notwithstanding these improvements, our 'CCC+' rating on the company continues
to reflect our view of its weak competitive position, the concentration in its
loan portfolio by borrower, modest profitability, and wholesale funding. The
company provides asset-based loans to small and midsize companies that are
growing or in are transition, serving a relatively minor segment of the
asset-based lending market. Even with this strategy, we believe the company
faces competition from better-funded and stronger banks.
Outlook
Our stable outlook on First Capital reflects our expectation that the company
will most likely maintain adequate capacity on its funding lines beyond 2013,
remain profitable, and stay in compliance with all covenants on its debt. We
also expect the company to work through its NPAs without substantial further
losses.
We could lower the rating if the company's borrowing capacity on its funding
lines falls substantially or if losses on its remaining NPAs jeopardize its
ability to stay in compliance with its debt covenants. For instance, as of
June 30, 2012, the company's tangible net worth exceeded the minimal covenant
required at yearend 2012 by less than $10 million. If further losses on the
company's NPAs caused a breach of this covenant, we could lower the rating.
We could upgrade First Capital if the company not only maintains adequate
funding but also demonstrates an improvement in its profitability. Even with
fairly low credit losses in 2012, the company has only produced slightly
better-than-breakeven earnings.
Related Criteria And Research
Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
FCC Holdings LLC
Issuer Credit Rating CCC+/Stable/-- CCC/Stable/--
FCC Holdings LLC
FCC Holdings Finance Subsidiary Inc.
Senior Unsecured CCC+ CCC