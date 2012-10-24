Oct 24 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A+' rating to the following State of
Florida State Board of Education lottery revenue bonds:
--$87.905 million series 2012A.
The bonds are expected to sell via competitive bid as early as the week of Oct.
29, 2012.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$2.8 billion in outstanding lottery revenue bonds at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds have a first lien on lottery revenues deposited to the Education
Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SOLID DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: Debt service coverage from the first lien on
lottery revenues deposited into the EETF is comfortable and pledged revenue has
rebounded following a decline during the recession.
STRONG LEGAL PROVISIONS: Lottery proceeds are constitutionally dedicated to
educational purposes and a non-impairment clause guards against changes in the
percentage allocation to the EETF that would negatively affect pledged revenues.
An additional bonds test requires three times (x) coverage of maximum annual
debt service (MADS), limiting leverage of the pledged revenue stream.
RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH PLEDGED REVENUE: Lottery expenditures are discretionary
and sensitive to personal income, employment, and population growth. The Florida
lottery faces current and future competition, although the state has covenanted
that any other similar state gaming revenues will be first applied to debt
service on lottery revenue bonds.
STRONG CENTRAL MANAGEMENT: The Division of Bond Finance, the state's central
debt issuing entity, has debt issuance oversight responsibilities for the
lottery bonds.
CREDIT PROFILE
Florida's voter-approved lottery began in 1988 and proceeds are constitutionally
dedicated to educational purposes. Lottery sales are roughly evenly split
between instant and online games with instant games gradually becoming more
dominant since lottery inception. Total lottery sales grew every year from
fiscal years 1999 to 2008 but fell during the recession, 5.7% in fiscal 2009 and
a further 1% in fiscal 2010 before recovering slightly, 2.8%, in fiscal 2011.
Stronger growth resumed in fiscal 2012 with 11% growth in sales. Prior to 2009,
lottery revenues had only declined during three years since inception, none
consecutively. Although revenues did decline during the recession, the
reductions were less than that of other economically sensitive revenue sources,
including the statewide sales tax and documentary stamp tax.
Fitch views lottery profits as a relatively weak source of bond security due to
their sensitivity to income, employment, and population trends, their
discretionary nature as well as the potential for changing tastes or the
introduction and availability of other forms of gaming either within or outside
the state. There are offsets to these inherent uncertainties, including, in this
case, a 3x additional bonds test, strong statutory provision governing the
distribution of revenues, and the solid historical coverage of both annual debt
service and MADS by pledged revenues. Estimated fiscal 2012 pledged revenues
provided 4.2x coverage of annual debt service and 4.0x coverage of MADS.
Florida's lottery is mature, although structural adjustments have bolstered
ticket sales over time.
Beginning in fiscal 2003, the percentage of instant game ticket revenues
distributed as prizes was changed from a fixed to a variable percentage as a
means to stimulate sales. This change was accompanied by a non-impairment
covenant to maintain the revenues transferred to the EETF even as the prize
percentage varies. In addition, any reduction in the allocation rate must
produce revenues that provide at least 2x coverage of MADS. The pay-out
percentage for online game revenues was similarly changed from fixed to variable
in fiscal 2006.
While the enabling legislation allows 30-year bonds, issuance of 20-year bonds
with level debt service has been legislatively directed. The state has
covenanted that any other similar state gaming revenues would be first applied
to debt service on lottery revenue bonds. Specifically, the state legislated in
2006 that any revenue derived from the tax on slot machine revenues, although
not directly pledged, shall first be available to pay lottery revenue bond debt
service in the event that lottery revenues prove insufficient. This provision
applies to revenues generated by the slot machines at pari-mutuel sites in
Broward County since 2006, as well as revenues from Miami-Dade County, which
voted in 2008 to allow slot machines at three pari-mutuel sites, the first of
which opened in October 2009.
The lottery has been a key source of funding for Florida's school building
construction. The legislature in 1997 authorized a $2.5 billion lottery bond
program for educational facilities to be supported by $180 million annual
appropriations from the EETF. That original authorization proved insufficient
when the expense of a 2002 constitutional amendment to reduce class size was
added to the state's ongoing educational needs. Since then, the state has
increased the lottery bond program by a total of $1.9 billion, to $4.4 billion.
The 2011 legislature expanded the use of lottery bonds beyond its historical
purposes of funding educational facilities for grades K-12 to include
educational facilities at state colleges and universities. The 2012 legislature
approved $100 million in capital projects at various state colleges and
universities to be funded with the current offering. The division of bond
finance, the state's central debt issuing entity, provides debt issuance
oversight.
Although most states operate lotteries within their borders, relatively few
issue debt against the lottery-generated revenue stream. In its analysis of
state lottery-backed revenue obligations, Fitch focuses on: the nature of the
legal pledge and covenants, including the additional bonds test; the history of
the revenue stream; historical and projected debt service coverage levels and
amortization; and operating characteristics, including the nature of the games
offered and the competitive environment for discretionary gaming spending. For
an 'A+' rating, Fitch expects a clear and strong legal pledge and covenants, an
additional bonds test (ABT) of at least 3x MADS to offset the discretionary
nature of the revenue stream, amortization within 20 years, and historically
sustained, solid lottery revenues.